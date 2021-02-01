Eva Lanska Romance Series MOTEK To Premiere Worldwide On Valentine's Day

During her appearance on the virtual, 4th annual Indie Entertainment Showcase during Sundance this past Saturday, award-winning, London-based filmmaker Eva Lanska announced that her new love-themed short series Motek will have its world premiere on It's A Short https://itsashort.com on Valentine's Day 2021.

Motek will premiere on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST, followed by a Q&A with Lanska and reporters Jackie Lewis and Steve Sievers of Bionic Buzz/Jackie Lewis Media, and a special screening of her award-winning romantic short Little French Fish.

Motek (the term of endearment 'sweetheart' in Hebrew) is a love story set in London during the pandemic, and is comprised of a series of short vignettes featuring the logline "the more perfect the couple, the more terrifying their secrets from each other are."

Music teacher David (Max Katz), who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family, is a bohemian living in London. He falls in love with his new student Evelyn (Ellinor Persdotter), a Swedish aristocrat who has just moved to the city. Engaged since childhood, she understands that this relationship has no future. David realizes that Evelyn has a secret and hopes to discover what she's hiding. But he has a secret as well.

"I created and made Motek during COVID-19," comments Lanska. "The desire to love, to be loved and to find true love are universal themes, and I believe the story will resonate with audiences worldwide. We're all going through this pandemic together, and I am delighted to premiere my short series on It's A Short on St. Valentine's Day, the day we celebrate romance and love."

Lanska directed and wrote the series. The project's credits include music director Ed Watkins, editor Rob Ward, director of photography Dan Parkes, and casting director Matthew Bailey.

A special social media campaign will also launch today, leading up to the premiere on Sunday, February 14, 2021 on It's A Short https://itsashort.com.