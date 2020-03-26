English National Ballet Philharmonic Comes Together for Virtual Rendition of Swan Lake

Theatres across the country may have gone dark and shows have stopped for now but the English National Ballet Philharmonic are proving that the music can live on.

Thirty-eight members of the orchestra 'got together' to perform an extract from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake under the virtual baton of English National Ballet's Music Director, Gavin Sutherland.

Gavin collated videos, which each of the musicians filmed at home, and produced the uplifting video which English National Ballet has shared on their online channels today.

Gavin said: "In these uncertain times the wish of an orchestra and its musicians is just to be together and play together. I hoped that providing a platform for our orchestra to work together at a distance would show that music will always unite and bring warmth and happiness even at the most difficult of times."

See English National Ballet Philharmonic performing the special working from home version of Swan Lake here, as well as other great ballet content from the Company on their YouTube channel.

www.ballet.org.uk/enb-at-home





