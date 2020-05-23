El Paso Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Season

El Paso Symphony Orchestra has announced its 90th Anniversary Season. Check out the full lineup below.

September 25 & 26, 2020

Jorge Martin El Paso Requiem* [world premiere]

Ravel Daphnis and Chloé Suite No. 2

Ravel Bolero

*Commisssioned by Communities for Peace in tribute to the

victims and survivors of the August 3, 2019 attack in El Paso.

October 23 & 24, 2020

Dzmitry Ulasiuk, Piano

Beethoven Concerto for Piano, No. 3, op. 37, C minor

Sibelius Symphony No 2., op. 43, D major

December 4 & 5, 2020

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, op. 13, TH 24, G minor "Winter Daydreams"

Home Alone Suite

Home for Christmas with Chris Mann

January 22 & 23, 2021

Kevin Cole, Piano

Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Gershwin Second Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra

Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

Presented in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica

February 19 & 20, 2021

UTEP Choral Union

Beethoven Symphony No. 8, op. 93, F major

Mozart Requiem K.626

April 23 & 24, 2021

Natasha Paremski, Piano

Rachmaninoff Concerto for Piano No. 3, op. 30, D minor

Respighi Pines of Rome

Learn more at https://www.epso.org/.

