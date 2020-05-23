El Paso Symphony Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Season
El Paso Symphony Orchestra has announced its 90th Anniversary Season. Check out the full lineup below.
September 25 & 26, 2020
Jorge Martin El Paso Requiem* [world premiere]
Ravel Daphnis and Chloé Suite No. 2
Ravel Bolero
*Commisssioned by Communities for Peace in tribute to the
victims and survivors of the August 3, 2019 attack in El Paso.
October 23 & 24, 2020
Dzmitry Ulasiuk, Piano
Beethoven Concerto for Piano, No. 3, op. 37, C minor
Sibelius Symphony No 2., op. 43, D major
December 4 & 5, 2020
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, op. 13, TH 24, G minor "Winter Daydreams"
Home Alone Suite
Home for Christmas with Chris Mann
January 22 & 23, 2021
Kevin Cole, Piano
Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Gershwin Second Rhapsody for Piano & Orchestra
Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor
Presented in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica
February 19 & 20, 2021
UTEP Choral Union
Beethoven Symphony No. 8, op. 93, F major
Mozart Requiem K.626
April 23 & 24, 2021
Natasha Paremski, Piano
Rachmaninoff Concerto for Piano No. 3, op. 30, D minor
Respighi Pines of Rome
