David Korevaar Will Perform With The Fort Collins Symphony, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, in Recital With Violinist Chas Wetherbee, and More

Award winning pianist David Korevaar will perform a number of concerts in August and September. On August 12 at 7pm he will perform Beethoven's Concerto No. 4 with the Fort Collins Symphony. Under the direction of Wes Kenney, the program will also include Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and his Coriolan Overture. The concert will take place at Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Road in Fort Collins, CO 80525. Tickets are $32 per adult and $12 per student/child and are available through the Lincoln Center Box Office at LCTix.com, by calling 970-221-6730, or at the door.

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 7:30pm Korevaar will perform a recital at CU's College of Music-Grusin Hall, 1020 18th Street in Boulder with his long time duo partner, violinist Chas Wetherbee. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information and link to streaming visit www.cupresents.org.



September 24 will mark the first of 3 mini chamber concerts Korevaar will perform with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra. This first program will feature Piano Quintets by Elgar and Schumann and take place at the Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue in Boulder. Tickets are $25 and available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=bco

Additional summer engagements include a performance at the Rocky Ridge Music Center in Estes Park where his is in residence on August 10 at 3pm, and from July 26-30 he will perform a number of concerts for the International Double Reed Society Conference in Boulder including world premiere performances of commissioned works for double reeds and piano by Katherine Needleman, Roydon Tse, Victor Márquez Barrios, Hannah Kendall, and Tania Leon, to name a few. For more information visit https://idrs2022.org/

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator and has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Highlights of last summer included performances at the Music in the Mountains Festival where he was in residence, and performances with the Carpe Diem String Quartet at the Snake River Music Festival and The Academy in Boulder. The program featured the modern premiere of the Piano Quintet by the unjustly forgotten Italian impressionist composer, Luigi Perrachio, as well as the Dvorak Piano Quintet. Korevaar discovered the original, unpublished Perrachio manuscript in Turin, Italy; his most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles includes a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of Perrachio's piano music.

Recent performances include a pair of solo recitals for the Western Slope (Colorado) Concert Series, a solo performance at the Kawai Piano Gallery Concert Series in Dallas, a recital with baritone Andrew Garland, a solo recital in Houston, TX, as a featured artist at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, performances with the Takacs Quartet, and appearances with orchestra of the Saint Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor and Beethoven's Concerto No. 5.

Previous performances include concertos with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. He is a frequent collaborator with acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee, with whom he has recorded numerous albums including Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris and an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which just won the Iran's Bârbad Award, the Iranian version of a Grammy Award. Their recording of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon was recognized by American Record Guide as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life". Following the release of his world premiere recordings of piano music by Lowell Liebermann and Luigi Perrachio, Korevaar returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

In June 2021, Korevaar performed Price's original piano work, Fantasie Nègre No. 4 as part of the Denver Chapter of Music for Food virtual concert, which can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/IVWnnQzF5lA

Of special interest, Korevaar has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.