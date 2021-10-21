Daniil Trifonov Will Play Brahms With New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Next Month

Grammy Award winner and Musical America 2019 Artist of the Year Daniil Trifonov performs Brahms' First Piano Concerto with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang, November 4-7.

Zhang also leads the Orchestra in "The Moldau," "Å Ã¡rka" and "BlanÃ­k" from Smetana's MÃ¡ vlast. The program opens with Jessie Montgomery's Starburst; newly named NJSO Assistant Conductor Tong Chen makes her NJSO subscription debut leading the Princeton-based composer's work.

Performances take place at NJPAC in Newark on November 4 at 1:30 pm, November 5 at 8 pm and November 7 at 3 pm, and at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on November 6 at 8 pm. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Dubbed "without question the most astounding young pianist of our age" by The Times, Trifonov will give two weeks of in-person mainstage performances with the NJSO during the 2021-22 concert season as the Orchestra's artist-in-residence.

Trifonov returns to New Jersey March 10-13 to perform a new concerto Mason Bates is writing for him. His yearlong residency began with a performance of Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1 in EMERGE Part 3: An NJSO Concert Film, available on demand at njsymphony.org/emerge.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/trifonov.