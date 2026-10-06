DREAMS OF BOLLYWOOD Will Make World Premiere with Calgary Phil

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The Calgary Philharmonic will present the world premiere of Dreams of Bollywood on October 17 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall. Created by Montreal-based conductor Daniel Black and Veils of Bollywood Dance Company founder and choreographer Rameez Karim, the production weaves together orchestral sound, powerful vocals, and expressive movement with the electrifying energy of Bollywood music and dance.

'We're using the show as a portal and trying to open the door for people to discover and see something new,' says Rameez Karim, whose Montreal-based Veils of Bollywood launched a second branch in Calgary in 2025. 'It's important to bring these kinds of stories and these kinds of voices into programming and weave it into this mosaic and cultural fabric of Canada.'

In addition to Black, Karim, and the Veils of Bollywood dancers, vocalists Vidita Kanniks and Reeshabh Purohit, and tabla player Shawn Mativetsky join the Orchestra for a blend of newly commissioned works with beloved Bollywood classics, including hit songs by A.R. Rahman, Pritam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more.

'The process of putting this show together has reaffirmed how much common ground there is between Western classical music and the music of India,' says Daniel Black. 'Our training is very different and our way of thinking about music is very different and yet we can collaborate and create together. It really highlights the power of music to transcend barriers and divisions.'

'The Calgary Phil is always keeping an open eye and ear for programming ideas that open the orchestral palette to new sounds and audiences,' adds Andrea Davison, Director Artistic + Education at Calgary Philharmonic. 'It's part of our commitment to connecting with communities across Calgary to support projects like Dreams of Bollywood. We are thrilled that the full orchestra premiere is taking place here in Calgary.'

About Daniel Black

Montreal-based conductor Daniel Black has earned a reputation as a versatile musician capable of delivering 'vital and engaging' performances in a variety of genres and styles, from ballet to opera, standards of the classic orchestral repertoire to Pops, educational programming, and film concerts. In 2026/2027, Black's returns to conduct the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Florida Orchestra, as well as debut concerts with the Charlotte Symphony, the Calgary Philharmonic, and the Santa Barbara Symphony, among others.

About Veils of Bollywood Dance Company

Founded in June 2019 by Rameez Karim, Veils of Bollywood (VOB) is a Montreal-based dance company specializing in Bollywood, Indian classical, and Indian folk dances. Through performances, workshops, and cultural mediation initiatives, VOB's mission is to bring Indian dance into non-traditional spaces, celebrate cultural diversity while encouraging audiences to question stereotypes and conventional representations of Bollywood dance and cinema. Veils of Bollywood launched its second branch in Calgary in 2025 to expand the scope of its work and continue dazzling audiences.

About Calgary Philharmonic

For seven decades, the Calgary Philharmonic has been welcoming communities together through the power of orchestral music. A pillar of the Calgary arts scene and one of Canada's most celebrated live music ensembles, the Calgary Phil presents more than 70 concerts a season across a wide range of programming — epic classics, thrilling collaborations, rockin' pops, family fun, live movie scores, and much more. The Calgary Phil also engages thousands of children each season through innovative and accessible Education and Outreach initiatives.

In addition to 66 full-time orchestra musicians, the Calgary Phil is one of two major symphony orchestras in Canada that has its own chorus — over 160 volunteer singers. In a typical season, the Calgary Phil welcomes over 100,000 visitors, connecting audiences to live music experiences and serving the city of Calgary by fostering creativity and belonging.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 01 Hrs 32 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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