DACAMERA to Host NATHALIE JOACHIM and the SPEKTRAL QUARTET

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, will present Nathalie Joachim and the Spektral Quartet on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Menil Collection at 7:30 p.m.. Flautist and vocalist Joachim is joined by the Spektral Quartet for two performances of Fanm d'Ayiti (Women of Haiti), a celebration of some of Haiti's most iconic female artists and an exploration of Haitian heritage.

Nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, Fanm d'Ayiti is a powerful, evening-length work created by Joachim to honor iconic Haitian women and the culture they share. The work combines original songs featuring the recorded voices of Joachim's grandmother and the girls' choir from her family's farming village of Dantan, as well as new arrangements of songs from some of the greatest female voices in Haitian history. For Fanm d'Ayiti, these powerful women's voices come together to reflect on their experiences fighting for social justice and uplifting the people of Haiti.

Conversations with Joachim's family and friends "led [her] to learn about dozens of Haitian female artists, each committed to carrying forward the story of the first free Black republic - people known for making treasured somethings out of nothing. These women used their voices to uplift future generations by celebrating our strength."

Joachim is a Grammy-nominated flutist, composer and vocalist. The Brooklyn-born Haitian-American artist co-founded the critically acclaimed duo Flutronix and has been applauded for her ability to authentically navigate between several genres, from classical to indie-rock, while advocating for social change and cultural awareness. A United States Artist Fellow, Joachim has performed on stages throughout the world, including Carnegie Hall, Newport Jazz Festival, The Kimmel Center and more.

The Grammy-nominated Spektral Quartet has made a name for itself for creating seamless musical connections across centuries, creating vivid conversation between works of the traditional repertoire and those written this decade. With a tour schedule including some of the country's most notable concert venues, such as the Kennedy Center, Miller Theater, Library of Congress and NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, the quartet draws audiences in with interactive concert formats, an up-close atmosphere and bold, inquisitive programming.





DACAMERA's mission is to inspire individuals and enrich communities through diverse and inventive musical experiences. The organization is widely acclaimed for its innovative programming, notably Artistic and General Director Sarah Rothenberg's unique concerts connecting music with literature and the visual arts, as well as for its jazz series, featuring a distinctive mix of renowned performers and emerging artists.

﻿Committed to the creation of new work, DACAMERA has commissioned and premiered more than 30 new works in 30 years, many of which continue to be performed around the world by leading musicians. Commissioned composers include Kajia Saariaho, Jason Moran, Vijay Iyer, and Matthew Aucoin, among others. DACAMERA has received numerous national awards for its creative programming concepts, and its original productions conceived and directed by Sarah Rothenberg have been hailed in national press as "trendsetting" (Time Out New York), showing "unusual care and intelligence" (New York Times) and for their "ingenious thematic idea... brilliantly used" (The Washington Post). These productions have been presented at Great Performers at Lincoln Center, the Barbican Centre, The Kennedy Center, and other major international venues. The concept CD, Rothko Chapel: Feldman-Satie-Cage, released on the ECM label, has also received international acclaim.

