Conductor Alessandro Bonato Signed By Artists Management Company Ltd.

Artists Management Company Ltd. based in Zurich, Switzerland, welcomes the Italian conductor Alessandro Bonato to its roster of conductors managed by Ettore F. Volontieri. AMC will represent Alessandro Bonato exclusively worldwide. He joins AMC's illustrious roster which includes Karen Durgaryan, Alevtina Ioffe, Gianandrea Noseda, Jérémie Rhorer, Donato Renzetti, Daniele Rustioni and Yutaka Sado.



Alessandro Bonato recently turned 25 and gained the attention of the music industry after winning the third prize at the Malko International Competition in Copenhagen at the age of 23. Born in Verona, Bonato studied violin from the age of 11 and later composition at his native city conservatory. He was soon encouraged to take conducting lessons from Vittorio Bresciani and beginning in 2013 studied intensively under the guidance of Pier Carlo Orizio, Umberto Benedetti Michelangeli and Donato Renzetti.



In March 2016 Bonato made his debut as aprofessional conductor at the Royal Opera House of Muscat, Oman with The Magic Flute. In March 2019 he conducted a production of La cambiale di matrimonio in Pesaro celebrating the 150th anniversary of the death of Gioachino Rossini.



Bonato's symphonic activity is equally developed and he has already conducted orchestras such as the Filarmonica della Scala, the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della Rai, the Filarmonica of the Festival Pianistico Internazionale di Brescia e Bergamo, the Orchestra I Pomeriggi Musicali di Milano, the Arena di Verona Orchestra, the Orchestra Filarmonica Marchigiana, the Orchestra Sinfonica Siciliana and the Orchestra Bruno Maderna in Italy, as well as the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra abroad.



Ettore F. Volontieri, Head of the Artists Management Department of AMC: "Alessandro Bonato represents the very fresh and new generation of Italian conductors who will perpetuate the tradition that has produced so many extraordinary musicians and musical leaders. I am very proud to now represent four generations of Italian conductors with Alessandro joining Donato Renzetti, Gianandrea Noseda and Daniele Rustioni. There is a strong hope here that music will never stop as nature will continue providing us amazing talents and it is our responsibility to help them flourish and realize their individual musical visions."



Alessandro Bonato on joining the AMC roster: "I have been dreaming to join AMC's roster which features so many exciting "Maestri" whom I have admired from the very moment I decided to become a professional musician. Ettore Volontieri is an honest and highly professional manager, who proved to have a special ability in supporting and providing the right guidance to the artists he represents through their artistic activities."



Since its founding in 1969, Artists Management Company Ltd. has been recognized amongst artists, ensembles and promoters for its tailor-made services in the field of classical music and performing arts. AMC specializes in the management of artists - in particular conductors - as well as in producing worldwide tours for symphony and chamber orchestras, period instrument ensembles, choirs, opera and ballet companies. PR/Communications advisors for Artists Management Company Ltd.

