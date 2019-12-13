Composer Yevegniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble Release New Music and Video
NOW Ensemble's Spare the Rod! out everywhere today! Get the EP on any of your favorite digital platforms, like Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Spare the Rod! is a collaboration between Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble. The three-movement piece tracks a day in the life of a child as she "rises", "plays", "dreams". It uses two music boxes created by artist Yuliya Lanina that present scenes from classic fairy tales hiding a dark underbelly of violence and abuse behind their innocuous façade.
Today also marks the premiere of the official music video for the piece "Rise." Watch the magic play out here.
TRACKLIST
1. Rise
2. Play
3. Dream
CREDITS
Composed by Yevgeniy Sharlat
Performed by NOW Ensemble:
Alex Sopp (flutes, kazoo)
Alicia Lee (clarinet, recorder)
Mark Dancigers (electric guitar, recorder, kazoo, music boxes)
Logan Coale (bass, recorder, kazoo)
Michael Mizrahi (piano, recorder)
Produced by Yevgeniy Sharlat
Produced, engineer, edited & mixed by Jesse Lewis
Assistant Engineers: Andy Stoltz and Spencer Phinney
Mastering Engineers: Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke
An Immersive Music Project
Album art by Yuliya Lanina
Check out the music video below!