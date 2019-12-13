Composer Yevegniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble Release New Music and Video

NOW Ensemble's Spare the Rod! out everywhere today! Get the EP on any of your favorite digital platforms, like Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.



Spare the Rod! is a collaboration between Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble. The three-movement piece tracks a day in the life of a child as she "rises", "plays", "dreams". It uses two music boxes created by artist Yuliya Lanina that present scenes from classic fairy tales hiding a dark underbelly of violence and abuse behind their innocuous façade.



Today also marks the premiere of the official music video for the piece "Rise." Watch the magic play out here.

TRACKLIST



1. Rise

2. Play

3. Dream



CREDITS

Composed by Yevgeniy Sharlat



Performed by NOW Ensemble:

Alex Sopp (flutes, kazoo)

Alicia Lee (clarinet, recorder)

Mark Dancigers (electric guitar, recorder, kazoo, music boxes)

Logan Coale (bass, recorder, kazoo)

Michael Mizrahi (piano, recorder)



Produced by Yevgeniy Sharlat

Produced, engineer, edited & mixed by Jesse Lewis

Assistant Engineers: Andy Stoltz and Spencer Phinney

Mastering Engineers: Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke

An Immersive Music Project



Album art by Yuliya Lanina

Check out the music video below!





