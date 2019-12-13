Composer Yevegniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble Release New Music and Video

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  
Composer Yevegniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble Release New Music and Video

NOW Ensemble's Spare the Rod! out everywhere today! Get the EP on any of your favorite digital platforms, like Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Spare the Rod! is a collaboration between Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat and NOW Ensemble. The three-movement piece tracks a day in the life of a child as she "rises", "plays", "dreams". It uses two music boxes created by artist Yuliya Lanina that present scenes from classic fairy tales hiding a dark underbelly of violence and abuse behind their innocuous façade.

Today also marks the premiere of the official music video for the piece "Rise." Watch the magic play out here.

TRACKLIST


1. Rise
2. Play
3. Dream


CREDITS

Composed by Yevgeniy Sharlat

Performed by NOW Ensemble:
Alex Sopp (flutes, kazoo)
Alicia Lee (clarinet, recorder)
Mark Dancigers (electric guitar, recorder, kazoo, music boxes)
Logan Coale (bass, recorder, kazoo)
Michael Mizrahi (piano, recorder)

Produced by Yevgeniy Sharlat
Produced, engineer, edited & mixed by Jesse Lewis
Assistant Engineers: Andy Stoltz and Spencer Phinney
Mastering Engineers: Jesse Lewis and Kyle Pyke
An Immersive Music Project

Album art by Yuliya Lanina

Check out the music video below!



Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Announcing Freedom To ACT 2020: Conference On Acting And The Alexander Technique
  • A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! To Premiere Workshop Presentation This Holiday Season
  • The First New York City Reading of AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL to Take Place in January
  • Theatre Forward And Bank Of America Announce ACTivate Awards New Community Access Grant Program