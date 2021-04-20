Composer Hicham Chahidi Releases Les Préludes Du Printemps

Prolific Belgian composer Hicham Chahidi has released Les Préludes du Printemps, his eighth full-length album, available now on Spotify, iTunes, TIDAL, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

Composed and performed by the self-taught Chahidi, the eleven instrumental tracks are romantic, contemplative and textured. On cinematic compositions like "Que l'Amour M'emporte," "La Promesse," "Les Vents de l'Amour," and "Douce Solitude," Hicham explores the various stages of love.

"I started working on this album in May 2020, during the lockdown here in Belgium. The solitude of lockdown was difficult, but it also gave me time to think about certain periods of my life and to compose," said Hicham. "The eleven piano pieces on Les Préludes du Printemps express the hopes and fears that were born from the loneliness of lockdown. They tell a story of loneliness, connection and, ultimately, the hope that something grand is soon to come."

Born and raised in the coastal Moroccan town of Agadir and now a longtime resident of Belgium, Hicham has spent a lifetime exposed to an array of musical styles from across Africa, Asia and Europe. His influences range from Western classical and symphony music to Gnawa (Moroccan trance) to Flamenco to Folk. His seven previous self-released albums have explored various world music genres, including Arabic, Roma, Persian, Chinese, Indian, Balkan and Celtic styles. He counts Keith Jarrett, Chopin, Beethoven and Oum Kalthoum among his most prominent musical influences.

Hicham composes and performs in a wide range of musical styles including world music, classical, jazz and electronica. A multi-instrumentalist, Hicham plays piano, guembri, guitar, bass and flute. He self-releases his music on his website MusicScreen.org, where creators can buy licenses, download and use music from his vast library of compositions for their own film and video projects. His music is regularly used in the production of user-generated content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Hicham's compositions have been previously used in European independent films and documentaries (Un village dans le vent, Une certaine vision de l'amour, Je suis une tarte) and television shows (A Throne of Shadows, Knight's End: Vocatio).