Choral Artists Of Sarasota Announces 2023-2024 Season; Tickets On Sale September 1

The group will also participate in the 80th D-Day anniversary commemorations in France in June.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Derek Klena and Ali Stroker Join 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY And More Announced At Carnegie Hall
Review: In Saint-Saens' HENRI VIII, the King Has the Title but the Queens Are in Charge at Photo 3 Review: In Saint-Saens’ HENRI VIII at Bard, the King Has the Title but the Queens Are in Charge
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Masterworks Season Photo 4 South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces 2023/24 Masterworks Season

Choral Artists Of Sarasota Announces 2023-2024 Season; Tickets On Sale September 1

Choral Artists Of Sarasota Announces 2023-2024 Season; Tickets On Sale September 1

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 45th season features six concerts in November, December, February, March, April and May.

A season highlight includes the Florida premiere of “Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight” by Florence Price, an African-American composer whose works were lost during the middle of the 20th century and later discovered in an attic trunk in 2009.

Another season highlight is a performance of Craig Hella Johnson's “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a modern-day “Passion” (modeled after the great “Passions” of J.S. Bach) that tells the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay American student at the University of Wyoming who was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie on the night of October 6, 1998.

This season also marks the launch of the group's United We Stand Memorial Day concert, a moving tribute to those in the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This concert serves as the kick-off for the Choral Artists' tour to France to participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. See attached release.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
St. Charles Singers Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring World Premieres and Collaborations Photo
St. Charles Singers Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring World Premieres and Collaborations

Get ready for an extraordinary season as the St. Charles Singers announce their 2023-2024 lineup. Experience world premieres, collaborations, and captivating performances that will leave you in awe. Don't miss out on this exceptional season of music-making.

2
Aizuri Quartet Reveals 23/24 Season and Two New Members: Violist Brian Hong and Cellist Ca Photo
Aizuri Quartet Reveals 23/24 Season and Two New Members: Violist Brian Hong and Cellist Caleb van der Swaagh

Discover the exciting new additions to the Aizuri Quartet as they welcome violist Brian Hong and cellist Caleb van der Swaagh for their highly anticipated 23/24 season. Get all the details on this talented quartet's upcoming performances and collaborations.

3
JACK Quartet Reveals 2023-2024 Season Photo
JACK Quartet Reveals 2023-2024 Season

GRAMMY-nominated JACK Quartet is an experimental string quartet synchronized in its mission to create an international community through transformative, mind-broadening experiences and close listening.

4
Music Viva NY Choir Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
Music Viva NY Choir Reveals 2023-24 Season

New York City's leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, has announced its 2023-24 season. Presented at its homebase, the All Souls (1157 Lexington Avenue) on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the season begins with Mexamorphosis, a multi-cultural project led by Mexican mezzo-soprano and founder Guadalupe Peraza. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail Video
Joseph Alessi Performs Chick Corea at Bravo! Vail
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NYO-USA All-Stars
Carnegie Hall (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jordi Savall / Hespèrion XXI
Carnegie Hall (4/03-4/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jan Lisiecki
Carnegie Hall (3/13-3/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quatuor Van Kuijk
Carnegie Hall (3/21-3/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Staatskapelle Berlin
Carnegie Hall (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (5/02-5/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New York Pops
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yefim Bronfman
Carnegie Hall (5/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juneteenth Celebration
Carnegie Hall (6/19-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quatuor Ébène
Carnegie Hall (4/05-4/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  