Choral Artists Of Sarasota Announces 2023-2024 Season; Tickets On Sale September 1

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 45th season features six concerts in November, December, February, March, April and May.

A season highlight includes the Florida premiere of “Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight” by Florence Price, an African-American composer whose works were lost during the middle of the 20th century and later discovered in an attic trunk in 2009.

Another season highlight is a performance of Craig Hella Johnson's “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a modern-day “Passion” (modeled after the great “Passions” of J.S. Bach) that tells the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay American student at the University of Wyoming who was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie on the night of October 6, 1998.

This season also marks the launch of the group's United We Stand Memorial Day concert, a moving tribute to those in the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This concert serves as the kick-off for the Choral Artists' tour to France to participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. See attached release.