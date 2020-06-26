Celtic Thunder Announces Season II Live Streaming Broadcasts

Due to overwhelming popular demand top international act and public television stars Celtic Thunder have announced a new series of five events to stream on the Stageit platform this July. The Celtic Thunder At Home Series SEASON 2 will run from Tuesday July 14th to Saturday July 18th LIVE on Stageit, with a different event each night. Showtime for each event is 5.30PM ET.

Each of the first four events will focus on one of the Celtic Thunder guys joined by the others, looking back on their Celtic Thunder musical journey, adventures and watching some old favorites from over the years. The guys want ALL of you to join them on that adventure while they share their memories along with footage and personal photos not seen before. The guys will as before also interact with YOU, the fans, and answer some of your questions.

Please don't ask us which night is dedicated to which guy, each night will be a suprise so you'll have to tune in to find out!

The final Celtic Thunder event will stream live on Saturday July 18th at 5.30pm ET and will feature the Celtic Thunder principals along with a special once off appearance by a SURPRISE GUEST. This night will be a lot of craic and will reveal a lot of things the guys and also you the FANS didn't know about Celtic Thunder. The guys will also interact with the fans and answer some of your questions.

Each show will be $15 USD (150 Stageit Notes) - For a list of shows and to purchase your tickets click here.

If you are not sure about how to join the streaming events, or may have questions about the events, please visit the very comprehensive FAQ Here.

AT HOME ENTERTAINMENT SERIES - SEASON II SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JULY 14TH AT 5:30PM ET - $15 USD or (150 Stageit Notes)

Watching, Stories, Fun - Celtic Thunder Special Principal Night 1

WEDNESDAY JULY 15TH AT 5:30PM ET - $15 USD or (150 Stageit Notes)

Watching, Stories, Fun and Q&A - Celtic Thunder Special Principal Night 2

THURSDAY JULY 16TH AT 5:30PM ET - $15 USD or (150 Stageit Notes)

Watching, Stories, Fun and Q&A - Celtic Thunder Special Principal Night 3

FRIDAY JULY 17TH AT 5:30PM ET - $15 USD or (150 Stageit Notes)

Watching, Stories, Fun and Q&A - Celtic Thunder Special Principal Night 4

SATURDAY JULY 18TH AT 5:30PM ET - $15 USD or (150 Stageit Notes)

Celtic Thunder Final Night - SPECIAL GUEST - Celtic Thunder Songs, memories, Q&A and more craic!

The Stageit Website has an interactive chatroom for each streaming show, where you can chat in real time with Celtic Thunder Fans across the globe to catch up with old friends or make new ones. While there is no moderation outside of the shows, registered users are able to participate in chat and receive private messages. As with any chatroom, please use caution when chatting in open forum, keeping privacy and safety in mind.

If you are not able to purchase a show ticket, registered users are able to 'hitchhike' a ride to the show, your request may be posted up in the real-time chat for each show.

