Cellist Jan Vogler Hosts WHERE THE MUSIC NEVER SLEEPS on WQXR 105.9 FM

New York-based Cellist Jan Vogler, Artistic Director of the Dresden Music Festival, hosts "Where the Music Never Sleeps" on May 23, 2020 at 7:00PM EDT on WQXR 105.9 FM and WQXR.org.



WQXR invited Jan Vogler to create the program as an extension of the critically acclaimed 24-hour livestream marathon "Music Never Sleeps NYC" which Vogler produced with over 60 artists on March 27 - 28, 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. On May 16 - 17, 2020, Vogler produced "Music Never Sleeps DMF," a 24-hour livestream marathon dedicated to the Dresden Music Festival which was canceled due to the pandemic. Performances from both marathons can be viewed on YouTube.



"Where the Music Never Sleeps with Jan Vogler" debuted on May 9, 2020 and continues every Saturday this month on WQXR 105.9 FM and WQXR.org. The program features original homemade performances by New York-based artists both well known and up-and-coming.



The third episode on Saturday, May 23, 2020 features violinist Kevin Zhu performing Paganini, pianist Emanuel Ax playing Beethoven at home, conductor Fabio Luisi, violinist Mira Wang and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Atanasov performing Himmel, a composition by Luisi who joins the New York performers from his home in Zurich. Flutist Emi Ferguson performing a special lockdown arrangement of Mozart's Flute Quartet recorded alone in her apartment where she used her voice to sample the string accompaniment on her computer.



The program also features a tribute to cellist Lynn Harrell with Jan Vogler joined by cellists Daniel Müller-Schott and Christian Poltéra, and pianist Inon Barnatan. Vogler spearheaded the Live with Carnegie Hall tribute to Lynn Harrell on May 21, 2020, which has had over 155,000 views on Carnegie Hall's Facebook page as of today.

