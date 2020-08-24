Celebrate SUMMERFEST 2020 with Virtual Concerts on Jazzmobile TV

SUMMERFEST headliners include T.K. Blue, Wycliffe Gordon, Allan Harris, and more.

After the August 8premiere of The Central Park Conservancy and Jazzmobile Presents Great Jazz on the Great Hill, JazzmobileSUMMERFESThas taken to the "airwaves" demonstrating that New York City's longest-running jazz festival is going strong! The new season promises to be another outstanding year of high-quality performances, bringing straight-ahead, swing, blues, Latin, Afro-Cuban concerts and more to their thousands of followers and new fans.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Jazzmobile made an official announcement in March, that SUMMEREFEST2020was not and will not be cancelled, clearly a leap of faith and they are remaining true to their word. By establishing Jazzmobile TV on YouTube, they are premiering weekly performances that are then available any time On Demand, making it possible for an even wider audience to view these stellar programs through September 30 at home or wherever they are.

Jazzmobile's SUMMERFEST2020 continues a cultural legacy that began in 1964 by pianist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Dr.Billy Taylor, along with philanthropist and arts administrator, Daphne Arnstein, and saxophonist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Jimmy Heath. This iconic summer concert series is the longest continuous running free jazz festival in New York City, and is still free, with no registration fee or on-line ticket required.

Great Jazz on the Great Hill (GJGH),Director's Cut, a partnership with the Central Park Conservancy,premiered on Saturday, August 22, from 7:00 - 9:00 pm (EDT). The thousands who normally come to GJGH every year will now be able to enjoy the music of vocalist and Emcee, Alyson Williams, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and his quartetand theGeorge Gee swing Band with vocalistJohn Dokes on Jazzmobile TV | YouTube.

Jazzmobileonce again collaborated with Harlem Week, a week-long celebration of African American art, culture and economic development. More of Jazzmobile'spartners this year include the Harlem Music Festival, sponsored by the West Development Corp.

All SUMMERFEST concerts are free, (regardless of the weather) and are subject to change. For viewing, the schedule and updates go to www.jazzmobile.org; or call the SUMMERFEST hot line at 212.866.3616.

Jazzmobilecontinues the Legacy of founders Dr. Billy Taylor and Daphne Arnstein through high quality performance and education programs that present, preserve, promote and propagate America's classical music, Jazz. Founded in 1964, Jazzmobileis the oldest organization of its kind created just for jazz and presents the longest continuous free jazz festival in Manhattan. www.jazzmobile.org

SCHEDULE

August 22 - GREAT JAZZ ON THE GREAT HILL | DIRECTOR'S CUT: Alyson Williams, Jeremy Pelt George Gee Swing Band

August 26 - Patience Higgins Sugar Hill Quartet Recorded Live @ Grant's Tomb

August 29 - T.K. Blue "Latin Bird" | Charlie Bird Parker's 100th Recorded Live @ Marcus Garvey Park

September 2 - SAGE | A Female Sextet Recorded Live @ Grant's Tomb

September 9 - Allan Harris Quartet Recorded Live @ Grant's Tomb

September 11 - Danny Mixon Quartet | Antoinette Montague Recorded Live | Brooklyn

September 16 - Bobby Sanabria Quintet Recorded Live | Bronx

September 18 - Craig Harris Recorded Live @ Marcus Garvey Park

September 23 - Jeremy Pelt Recorded Live @ Minton's Playhouse

September 25 - "King" Solomon Hicks Recorded Live @ Marcus Garvey Park

September 30 - Winard Harper & Jeli Posse Recorded Live @ Grant's Tomb

CURRENTLY ON DEMAND | Premiered through August 21

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb0Ks3CDPdhdlffCbC9-8ww

Jazzmobile TV

Nat Adderley, Jr. Recorded Live @ Minton's Playhouse

National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Jimmy Owens Quartet | "Happy Birthday Pops" Recorded Live at the Louis Armstrong House Museum & Archives | Queens

Marc Cary & Ben Williams Project| Harlem Sessions -Recorded Live @ Minton's Playhouse

Allan Harris Quartet Recorded Live @ Home

T.K. Blue Sextet | Rhythms of the Mother Land Recorded Live @ Home in the Ja Ja Garden

