Cantata Singers Announces Emergent! - 2021-22 Season

Marking the return to live music and the exciting possibilities the future holds with four Music Director finalists appearing with the ensemble this season, Cantata Singers today announced details of its 2021-22 season, Emergent!, a celebration of the strength and resiliency of our shared humanity, our connection to one another, and the music that links us. Executive Director Nick Adams revealed the details from Cantata Singers Boston headquarters.

"We are excited to return to an in-person season of live music featuring our four distinguished Music Director finalists, and to offer a thrilling variety of programming and numerous ensemble premieres," said Mr. Adams. "As we enter our 57th season, we celebrate the re-emergence of music and its unique ability to unite us and ask important questions of our community in Boston and beyond.

"We present ensemble premieres on each of our season subscription concerts, including works by BIPOC and women composers, such as Margaret Bonds, R. Nathaniel Dett, Caroline Shaw, Jonathan Dove, and more. You'll also find our namesake, J.S. Bach, on every program. And we are beyond pleased to welcome Boston's own Urbanity Dance in its Cantata Singers debut, and we invite you to join us on on what promises to be a spirited and stirring journey."

Cantata Singers 2021-22 season opens with a dynamic concert highlighting the timelessness of Bach's music, then flows into an aural soundscape of diverse, rich holiday perspectives. In early 2022, the ensemble presents a symbolic joining of hands, celebrating a New Year and new beginnings. The season ends with a multi-genre collaboration of music, text, and dance, celebrating humanity's endless capacity for love, hope, and optimism.

Tickets to the 57th season of Cantata Singers go on sale to subscribers August 1, 2021 and to the general public on August 15, 2021. Please visit the website for details.

Cantata Singers continues to monitor the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and have carefully designed safety precautions for our events and activities which fall in compliance with Massachusetts health regulations, guidelines by the Mayor of Boston, and the advice of the CDC for the continuing health and safety of our audiences and Cantata Singers's musicians and staff.