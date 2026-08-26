CONCERTO NO. 2: ANTHEM to Have New York Premiere at Carnegie Hall

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Grammy-nominated creator, curator, and performer Davóne Tines brings the New York premiere of his Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with the Columbus Symphony conducted by Music Director Rossen Milanov on Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 pm. A work for voice and orchestra, ANTHEM examines nationhood, identity, and the often competing ideas of what America is and might become. The Carnegie Hall concert is part of the Columbus Symphony's 75th Anniversary celebrations and follows performances of ANTHEM at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus on October 23 and 24.

Following the traditional concerto form, Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM opens with an arrangement of 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' including its lesser-known verses, by composer Michael Schachter. The work then progresses into text by Lincoln Center's first Poet in Residence, Mahogany L. Browne, followed by 'Americana? v. Oh Freedom,' co-composed by Tines' frequent collaborators, Pulitzer Prize winners Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey. The concerto closes with the Black National Anthem 'Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing' in an arrangement by Schachter and Tines. The work asks 'what should we, as a nation, be aspiring to?...what other songs might better articulate and speak to a need deeper than the notion of life for one by way of conquering another?'

ANTHEM builds on Tines' expanding body of programmatic works, including Concerto No. 1: SERMON, which pairs poetry by Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, and Jessica Care Moore with arias by John Adams and Anthony Davis; and Recital No. 1: MASS, a journey through the structure of the traditional Mass that brings together works by Bach, Julius Eastman, Margaret Bonds, Caroline Shaw, and Tyshawn Sorey while questioning ideas of faith, identity, and belonging. His other works include VIGIL, which began as a music film dedicated to the memory of Breonna Taylor, with music created by Tines and Igee Dieudonné and performed by Tines and pianist Conor Hanick, before being arranged for orchestra by Matthew Aucoin; and ROBESON, co-created with director Zack Winokur, which reimagines the music and legacy of Paul Robeson while looking beyond the icon to the man behind it.

The program will also include the world premiere of The Mysteries, a newly commissioned orchestra work by acclaimed American composer Gregory Spears, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64. The performance at Carnegie Hall on October 28th marks the orchestra's first performance at the venue since 2001, which was the Columbus Symphony's 50th Anniversary.

Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM received its world premiere with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Joseph Young at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2022. The work has since been presented by leading ensembles including the BBC Symphony Orchestra at London's Barbican Centre and the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. This season, Tines will also make his debut with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin performing ANTHEM on December 13.

About Davóne Tines

Heralded by The New Yorker as 'one of the most spellbinding singers before the public today,' Davóne Tines is a pathbreaking artist whose work encompasses a diverse repertoire, ranging from early music to new commissions by leading composers, while exploring the social issues of today. A Grammy-nominated creator, curator, and performer at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics, he is engaged in work that blends opera, art song, spirituals, contemporary classical, gospel, and protest songs as a means to tell a deeply personal story of perseverance connecting to all of humanity. Tines is an artist who takes full agency of his work, often devising new programs and pieces from conception to performance. He has premiered numerous operas by today's leading composers, including John Adams, Terence Blanchard, and Matthew Aucoin; and his concert appearances include performances of works ranging from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to Kaija Saariaho's True Fire. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut in 2024 performing in John Adams' El Niño. His first studio album, ROBESOИ, released on Nonesuch Records, also in 2024, explores his connection to legendary American baritone Paul Robeson, reimagining the music Robeson famously sang. Tines is the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Harvard Arts Medal, a 2024 Chanel Next Prize, Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year Award, the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, and the 2018 Emerging Artists Award from Lincoln Center. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University.

About Columbus Symphony

The Columbus Symphony (CSO) has served as a cultural cornerstone of Central Ohio since 1951. Each season, the organization engages more than 160,000 people through over 200 concerts, education programs, and community events, while reaching a broader audience of more than 3.7 million through broadcasts, digital media, and other platforms. The Symphony's artistic vision is rooted in exceptional musical quality, inclusive programming, and meaningful connections with the community.

At the heart of Columbus Symphony's mission is a belief that classical music belongs to everyone. By fostering a welcoming concert hall experience and building programs that meet the community where it is, the Symphony seeks to break down barriers around who classical music is perceived to be for. The goal is to ensure that Columbus Symphony is a place where anyone in the community can feel welcome and at home.

During the 2026-27 season, the Columbus Symphony celebrates its 75th anniversary with a yearlong series of concerts, special events, and community celebrations honoring the orchestra's legacy and future.

For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Performance Details

Thursday & Friday, October 23 & 24 at 7:30 pm

Ohio Theater

Columbus, OH

Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 pm

Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

New York, NY

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

Columbus Symphony

Gregory Spears: The Mysteries (World Premiere)

Davóne Tines: Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64

Photo Credit: Cara Toback



Photo Credit: Cara Toback

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