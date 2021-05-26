Brandi Carlile & National Independent Venue Association To Receive Clio Music Honors

Clio Music, the global competition celebrating the visceral power of music to connect consumers and brands around the world, today announced that singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) will receive 2021 Clio Music Impact Awards as part of this year's program cycle. Clio Music, presented for the sixth year by Citi, will recognize Carlile and NIVA in addition to the 2020/2021 Clio Music Award winners during a virtual celebration at 2pm ET on June 10th at Clios.com.

"Each cycle, we select individuals and organizations in the music community whose significant social impact inspires us to shine a spotlight on their work and dedicate a special award in their honor," said Nicole Purcell, CEO, Clio. "This year, we are privileged to be recognizing two powerful forces for good in the industry who have made a tangible difference in the lives of countless music lovers. I'm grateful for the work they've done and for the opportunity to celebrate these accomplishments together."

The Clio Music Impact Award presented by Citi is granted to a female artist who embodies the #SeeHerHearHer mission of promoting gender equality and representation in the music industry. As a six-time Grammy winner, best-selling author, original member of The Highwomen, creator of the Girls Just Wanna Weekend music festival and founder of the Looking Out Foundation, Carlile was selected to be honored for her efforts to bridge the gender and age gap in country music and amplify the voices of underrepresented people around the globe.

Additionally, Clio Music will honor NIVA with a Clio Music Impact Award for quickly coming together as an organization to secure relief and lobby the federal government to pass the Save Our Stages Act, which earmarks 16 billion dollars for independent venues across the country to recover from losses due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Since forming in April 2020, NIVA members have fought for their own - and their competitors' - survival, showcasing the indomitable spirit of venues, promoters, and festival members determined to ensure that the beat goes on for this generation of music fans and many more to come.

During the Clio Music Awards on June 10th at 2pm ET, Citi CMO Carla Hassan will present Carlile with her award and lead a fireside chat with the artist; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will present NIVA members with their award, followed by a Q&A moderated by Muse by Clio editor Tim Nudd. The Grand Clio Music and Clio Music Of The Year winners will also be revealed during the event.

Tune in at: https://clios.com/music/2021-clio-music-awards. About Clio Clio is the premier international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio today honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields, including: sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis, and health. As a leading authority on the diverse and ever-changing creative landscape, Clio celebrates creativity 365-days-a-year via its global ad database Ads of The World and its content platform Muse by Clio.