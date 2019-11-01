BWW Previews: THE PARK AVENUE CHAMBER SYMPHONY LAUNCHES NEW SEASON at The DiMenna Center

Audience to sit amongst the orchestra for Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's 'Sounds Of America' concerts, November 23rd - launching anniversary season

American classics played in the popular, experiential InsideOut Concerts format

Jon Manasse, one of the world's leading clarinettists, returns to PACS for Aaron Copland's engaging and rarely-heard Clarinet Concerto

WQXR's Elliott Forrest creates stunning original visuals to accompany Copland's famous Appalachian Spring suite

In advance of Steven Spielberg's new West Side Story movie, hear PACS play Bernstein's thrilling Symphonic Dances From West Side Story

Special afternoon family event; evening full works concert

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony (PACS) start their 20th anniversary season in fine style on 23rd November, resuming their partnership with InsideOut Concerts to present American musical masterpieces in immersive, experiential fashion - as the audience are seated right amongst the musicians! The music of Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber and Aaron Copland will swirl around them, as they experience close proximity to one of the world's foremost clarinettists, Jon Manasse, and stunning specially-created visuals from WQXR's Elliott Forrest!

Held at the DiMenna Center for Music, New Yorkers can choose between a 2pm family event of excerpts - young children welcome and the concert followed by an Instrument Zoo in association with the Lucy Moses School - and a 5pm full works concert.

The program begins with Samuel Barber's iconic and elegiac Adagio For Strings, followed by another of the best-loved of all American works, Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring - featuring a specially-created visual montage by WQXR's Elliott Forrest. Copland's stunning yet rarely-heard Clarinet Concerto will be played by the great Jon Manasse (who will also be recording the work with PACS for future release), an old friend of PACS who played in their first-ever appearance at Lincoln Center.

Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story is once again the talk of the town, with Steven Spielberg's much-anticipated new film version on the way, and a new Broadway production of the musical on the cards. PACS audiences can reacquaint themselves with Bernstein's fabulous melodies through his Symphonic Dances From West Side Story (and of course, thanks to the InsideOut format, audience members will be right in the middle of those famous Latin rhythms and soaring, romantic melodies).

