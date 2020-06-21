BWW Previews: HERSHEY FELDER'S BEETHOVEN LIVE STREAM & ART CONTEST from Florence, Italy

THE HERSHEY FELDER PRESENTS ARTS PRIZE COMPETITION

After the wild success of his groundbreaking IRVING BERLIN Livestream last month, which benefited over a dozen theaters around the country, Hershey Felder returns on July 12th with a brand new livestream, celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven!

Fans of Hershey's performances know that he typically concludes every performance with an extended audience engagement, talk-back. (Last month Hershey answered over 600 viewers' letters after his performance!) Next month he is trying something truly unique. To support fellow artists struggling during the pandemic, he is creating a contest to benefit artists and to allow them to continue to practice their craft, with a $25,000 cast prize as the incentive! Here are the details:

ELIGIBILITY

The Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition*, in honor of Beethoven's 250th Birthday year, is an artistic competition with a cash award of $25,000 (twenty-five thousand U.S. Dollars) open to all art disciplines (instrument performance, acting, singing, painting, dancing, poetry, oration, etc.) using the life and music of composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). We invite artists to apply with a creative video presentation of "anything Beethoven or Beethoven inspired."

Hershey Felder, professional artist (musician/actor/writer/composer/producer), will select five Competition Videos that he finds most interesting and innovative with regard to expressing any aspect of the life and music of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, including but not limited to performances of his published works, reinterpretations of his music, arrangements, deconstructions, etc., poetic interpretations of his life, his circumstances - in any medium including musical, theatrical, dance, fine art, literature, etc. As with Beethoven, there can be no limit to the possibilities!

The Competition is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 13 years of age or older by June 17th, 2020. All adult artists are welcome. In the event a Competitor is under the age of 19, parental consent is required to enter the Competition.

Competitors must register by July 6th. Limit of one entry per Solo Artist or Artist Group. Additionally, the following submissions must be RECEIVED by the Competition administrators to be eligible.

Submit an online Registration Form by 11:59 p.m. on July 6th, 2020. Submit one eligible Competition Video, as specified in the "Competition Video Requirements" section below, by 11:59 p.m. on July 7th, 2020. For all Competitors under the age of 19, submit a signed Parental Consent Form by 11:59 p.m. July 7th, 2020.

* NO REGISTRATION FEE OR PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER COMPETITION. PARENTAL CONSENT REQUIRED FOR ANYONE UNDER 19. Registration ends 7/6/20. Submissions must be uploaded by 7/7/20, subject to live "Voting Period" on 7/12/20. Open to U.S. legal residents who are 13 years of age or older at time of entry. Subject to full Official Rules available at https://www.hersheyfelder.net/contest-page. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

REGISTRATION MATERIALS

Registration for The Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition opens June 17th and closes July 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT. There is no registration fee.

The Competition's online registration form can be found here: Register Here

After you register, you will have until July 7th, 2020 to upload your Competition Video. Competition Videos and Parental Consent Form(s), if applicable, MUST BE RECEIVED by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 7th to be considered - NO EXCEPTIONS.

COMPETITION VIDEO REQUIREMENTS

Competitors must submit a creative video presentation of "anything Beethoven or Beethoven inspired." Competition Videos should demonstrate excellence in your craft - the ability to reveal the nuances of each work, versatility, creativity, and your personal style.

JUDGING & VOTING

There are two (2) phases of judging for this Competition. Only the actual video content, with parameters set out by the sponsor, Hershey Felder, will be considered during judging.

PHASE 1

In Phase 1, Hershey Felder, as sponsor of the project, will view all of the eligible Competition Videos in accordance with the criteria listed in the official rules. Using his experience as a professional artist (musician / actor / writer / composer / producer), he will select five Competition Videos that he finds most interesting and innovative with regard to expressing any aspect of or inspiration derived from, the life and music of composer Ludwig van Beethoven, including but not limited to performances of his published works, reinterpretations of his music, arrangements, deconstructions, etc., poetic interpretations of his life, his circumstances, or how anything Beethoven relates to us today - This may include his ethics, disability, and etc. - in any medium including musical, theatrical, dance, fine art, literature, etc. As with Beethoven, there can be no limit on the possibilities!

All eligible Submissions received will be evaluated by Hershey Felder based on the following judging criteria: concept / originality (50%) and execution (50%). The five (5) Submissions receiving the highest cumulative score during Phase 1 will be deemed Finalists. The decisions of the judge shall be final in all matters relating to this portion of the Competition.

PHASE 2

Phase 2 will consist of the Public Vote / Final Judging.

The Competition Videos for all five of the finalists will be shown as a special addition to the online broadcast performance of Hershey Felder, Beethoven - Live from Florence, which begins at 5:00 pm Pacific / 7:00 pm Central / 8:00pm Eastern on July 12th, 2020. Each Solo Artist/Artist Group that completed a registration form AND successfully submitted an eligible Competition Video and the necessary registration forms for the Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition will receive one (1) FREE ticket to watch the show. NOTE: Artist Group entries will receive only one (1) ticket which will be sent to the designated Group Representative, as declared on your registration form.

On July 12, 2020, between the hours of approximately 7:00 p.m. PT and 8.00 p.m. PT immediately following the Hershey Felder Beethoven, Live from Florence, online performance, the Competition Video of each Finalist will be presented followed by a timed Voting Period of twenty (20) minutes.

During the Voting Period, Ticket holders may cast one (1) vote for the Competition Video as theirs to win. Limit of one (1) Vote per Ticket holder with voter registered email. After the Voting Period has closed, the Sponsor will tally the total number of votes received per Competition Video. Hershey Felder, the Judge, will then re-evaluate each Competition Video based upon the following judging criteria: concept / originality (50%) and execution (50%).

The Submission receiving the highest cumulative score during Phase 2 will be deemed the Grand Prize Winning Submission and the Competitor who submitted such Submission shall be deemed the Grand Prize Winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event the Grand Prize Winning Submission is a Group Artist Submission, each of the Competitors who registered as part of the group will be deemed a Grand Prize Winner, and the Grand Prize will be split equally between Competitors in the group.

The decisions of the judge shall be final in all matters relating to this Competition.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

OFFICIAL RULES: https://www.hersheyfelder.net/official-rules

Ok, all you artists! Time to put on your creative caps once again! Good luck and let's see what brilliance you all come up with!

-Peter Danish

