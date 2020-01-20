Australia's Only UNESCO City Of Music Celebrates International Jazz Day

Adelaide Festival Centre will again join global celebrations for UNESCO's International Jazz Day with tickets now on sale for a concert featuring world-class musicians at Woodville Town Hall on Thursday, April 30.

International Jazz Day Concert will highlight the extraordinary power of music - specifically jazz - to bring people together by featuring world-premiere collaborations between local and International Artists.

Musical Director, jazz composer and award-winning musician Lyndon Gray will bring together a stellar line-up of global jazz talent including Adelaide's Lazaro Numa, a Cuban-Australian trumpet player with a career spanning more than 15 years. Numa majored in trumpet (jazz, Latin, pop) at the Amadeo Roldan Conservatory of Music in Havana and has since performed in national orchestras and in Latin and jazz bands overseas.

Gray said he felt privileged to take on the Musical Director role for International Jazz Day Concert: "I've collaborated with a lot of local musicians such as Adam Page, who was last year's musical director, and I'm excited to showcase our home-grown talent alongside other fantastic musicians from around the world."

A jazz-trained double bassist, Gray received his PhD in jazz performance from The University of Adelaide's Elder Conservatorium, where he is currently on staff as a lecturer, and led local jazz group The New Cabal which wrapped up its weekly residency in 2019 after 10 years of performing. Outside of the jazz world, he won two ARIA awards as a member of South Australian folk group The Audreys.

International Jazz Day Concert has found a new venue for 2020 and will include premium seating around tables on the ground level along with lounges in the front rows of the balcony. The final line-up will be announced in February.

Director - Office of Adelaide UNESCO City of Music and Adelaide Festival Centre's Associate Director of Programming, Rebecca Pearce: "We are delighted to have Lyndon Gray as this year's International Jazz Day Concert Musical Director. We've been working closely with some of our friends from the UNESCO Creative Cities of Music network to secure some of the world's best jazz musicians to grace the Woodville Town Hall stage. It will be wonderful to present this global collaboration at such a beautiful heritage building."

Adelaide is Australia's first and only UNESCO City of Music following its designation in 2015 in recognition of the breadth, depth and vibrancy of the city's music culture, international reach, history, aspirations and collaborations.

Bookings: www.bass.net.au or BASS 131 246





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You