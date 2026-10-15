Australian String Quartet to Conclude 2026 Season With VOYAGER National Tour

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The Australian String Quartet (ASQ) is preparing for a musical expedition with Voyager, its final tour for 2026, taking audiences on a journey through the beauty, complexity and boundary-breaking innovation of some of the most dynamic music for string quartet

Commencing in Perth on 12 October 2026, and touring to Sydney, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane, and Melbourne, Voyager is a grand finale tour de force bringing together the raw intensity of Bartok, with the grandeur of Beethoven and other-worldly explorations of Irish composer and violist Garth Knox.

The program opens with Knox's Satellites, reuniting the Quartet with the composer's work for the first time since sharing the stage with Knox at the 2025 Adelaide Festival.

Satellites takes the string quartet into orbit exploring the sonic possibilities of four string instruments inviting audiences on a journey through space, movement and sound.

Written in 2015 and originally commissioned for the Kronos Quartet in Seattle in 2016, Knox's Satellites brings a contemporary edge to Voyager and presents an opportunity for audiences around Australia to experience this internationally acclaimed work.

According to ASQ violist Christopher Cartlidge, Satellites perfectly sets the scene for an immersive concert experience.

'Satellites transports us to another world, taking our instruments and playing to another level. Together, we go on a journey through the music- feeling every shift in the sound as we move through a series of emotional dimensions.'

For Cartlidge, the program provides a fitting finale to a highly successful 2026 season for the ASQ.

'The pairing of Knox, Bartók and Beethoven is an incredible send-off for the year. It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and continue pushing the boundaries of string quartet music.'

For more information and bookings for Voyager please visit asq.com.au or call their friendly team on 1800 040 444 during business hours.

VOYAGER NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Perth Mon 12 Oct, 7pm

Sydney Mon 19 Oct, 2pm

Sydney Tue 20 Oct, 10.30am

Mount Barker (SA) Thurs 20 Oct, 10.30am Adelaide Fri 23 Oct, 7pm

Canberra Sun 25 Oct, 2pm

Brisbane Tue 27 Oct, 7pm

Melbourne Thurs 29 Oct, 7pm

PROGRAM

Garth Knox Satellites

Bartók String Quartet No.4

Beethoven String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op.130,and Grosse Fuge, Op.133

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