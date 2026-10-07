Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Receives $6,000 Grant
The grant will support Top Shelf Tuesdays concerts at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota (ASC) was awarded a $6,000 grant from The Exchange to support two Top Shelf Tuesdays concerts in the 2026-2027 season that feature internationally acclaimed violinist James Ehnes: Ehnes Quartet on November 3, 2026, and Ehnes and Lark on February 9, 2027. Ehnes' extraordinary solo career has taken him around the globe performing in recital and with the world's finest orchestras. Both concerts are presented at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota.
On November 3, 2026, the Ehnes Quartet – a 'dream team' comprised of prize-winning artists, each with outstanding solo careers and prestigious academic positions – and special guest Jonathan Vinocour, principal viola of the San Francisco Symphony since 2009, come together for a program that includes Brahms' String Quintets, Op. 88 and Op. 111. Tickets are $50-$70.
On February 9, 2027, ASC presents Ehnes and Lark. Violinist Tessa Lark, a Kentucky native equally at home playing Bach and bluegrass, joins Ehnes in concert to perform duos by Bartok and Prokofiev. Ehnes will play the Ysaye Ballade, and Lark will perform her own 'Ysaye Shuffle.' Following intermission, they will be joined by friends for a performance of the Bruch Octet for strings. Tickets are $60-$100.
For tickets and more information about Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
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