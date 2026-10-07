Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Receives $6,000 Grant

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Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota (ASC) was awarded a $6,000 grant from The Exchange to support two Top Shelf Tuesdays concerts in the 2026-2027 season that feature internationally acclaimed violinist James Ehnes: Ehnes Quartet on November 3, 2026, and Ehnes and Lark on February 9, 2027. Ehnes' extraordinary solo career has taken him around the globe performing in recital and with the world's finest orchestras. Both concerts are presented at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota.

On November 3, 2026, the Ehnes Quartet – a 'dream team' comprised of prize-winning artists, each with outstanding solo careers and prestigious academic positions – and special guest Jonathan Vinocour, principal viola of the San Francisco Symphony since 2009, come together for a program that includes Brahms' String Quintets, Op. 88 and Op. 111. Tickets are $50-$70.

On February 9, 2027, ASC presents Ehnes and Lark. Violinist Tessa Lark, a Kentucky native equally at home playing Bach and bluegrass, joins Ehnes in concert to perform duos by Bartok and Prokofiev. Ehnes will play the Ysaye Ballade, and Lark will perform her own 'Ysaye Shuffle.' Following intermission, they will be joined by friends for a performance of the Bruch Octet for strings. Tickets are $60-$100.

For tickets and more information about Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 03 Hrs 56 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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