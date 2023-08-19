Ana Papakhian Named Executive Director of Camerata Pacifica

Camerata Pacifica – a chamber music collective based in Santa Barbara, California renowned for its musical versatility and bold programming that illuminates the limitless scope of the chamber music repertoire – has named Ana Papakhian Executive Director. The news was announced by Founder and Artistic Director Adrian Spence. Papakhian, a Santa Barbara resident who began her tenure with the celebrated chamber ensemble in June, is a dedicated arts administrator with 27 years of experience in the classical music field. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Santa Barbara's Music Academy.

“I am delighted to welcome Ana Papakhian to Camerata Pacifica,” says Spence. “I have admired Ana and her work for more than a decade. She brings deep experience and expertise to the Camerata team, and I'm excited for what we'll accomplish together!”

"It's with great pride that I join this esteemed artistic organization," states Papakhian. "I am deeply inspired by Camerata Pacifica's leadership and artists and their uncompromising commitment to presenting great music and creating community. In this new chapter, we'll collaborate to take the entire organization to the next level of growth and recognition."

Papakhian's previous posts include serving as Director of Communications for The Cleveland Orchestra and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. She began singing professionally with the New Orleans Opera before launching her administrative career in New York City, where she joined the staff of the Piatigorsky Foundation, and subsequently served as personal assistant to the legendary opera singer Marilyn Horne.

Papakhian, an Armenian-American born in Detroit and raised in Bloomington, Indiana, earned bachelor's and master's degrees in vocal performance at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. An active volunteer, she is Vice President of the Engagement Council for the Interlochen Center for the Arts, her high school and summer camp alma mater, a board member of AWC-SB (Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara) and a member of the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Commission.

Camerata Pacifica, considered one of the nation's leading chamber ensembles, has been hailed as “innovative and intrepid” (The Daily Telegraph), “visceral and powerful” (The Economist). Its considerable commissioning portfolio includes more than 20 works by such established and rising composers as John Harbison, Jake Heggie, Huang Ruo, Lera Auerbach, Bright Sheng, Ian Wilson, David Bruce, Libby Larsen, and John Luther Adams. Two new commissions for the ensemble are currently in process from Clarice Assad and Niloufar Nourbakhsh. The chamber collective has also been lauded for its warm and engaging rapport with audiences, bringing context and immediacy to the music it performs. Based in Santa Barbara, California, the ensemble enjoys a busy performance schedule throughout Southern California and beyond. Camerata Pacifica's flagship annual series showcases its exceptional musicians as well as a range of distinguished guest artists. Each program is structured as a week-long residency with the ensemble performing in four Southern California locales: The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino; Colburn School's Zipper Hall in downtown Los Angeles; Janet and Ray Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks; and Santa Barbara's Music Academy, Hahn Hall. The chamber ensemble has previously toured to Hong Kong and appeared at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Morgan Library & Museum in New York City, and major concert halls in London, Dublin and Belfast. Camerata Pacifica was founded by Artistic Director Adrian Spence, an acclaimed “high-flying flautist” (The Irish Times) applauded for his “unstoppable energy, his organizational genius, his taste in music and musicians” (Noozhawk). A native of Northern Ireland, Spence's keen artistic sensibilities are evident in every aspect of Camerata Pacifica, from the ensemble's stellar roster of international chamber artists and thoughtfully curated musical offerings to its authentic connection with audiences. He also sets the tone for the deep comradery among the collective's musicians, which is evident both on and off stage.

In addition to its busy performance schedule, Camerata Pacifica is committed to serving the community. In 2021, Camerata Pacifica, in collaboration with UCLA Health, developed The Nightingale Channel, a landmark resource for hospitals providing programming drawn from the ensemble's extensive video library of its performances delivered via iPads to patient bedsides and care teams. Based on the well-documented positive effects of music in healing, The Nightingale Channel has been adopted by UCLA Health, UC Davis Health, Keck Medicine at USC, Loma Linda University Medical Center, City of Hope National Medical Center, and Augusta University Health, and is being introduced to other hospitals across the country.

For information about Camerata Pacifica, please visit Click Here.