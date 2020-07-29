Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Altius Quartet Take The PARMA Live Stage Tomorrow

Jul. 29, 2020  

PARMA Recordings presents a live streaming concert with Altius Quartet featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Shostakovich, as well as contemporary works by Nora Morrow and Ben E. King, with music from the Navona Records release QUADRANTS VOL. 3.

This online benefit concert supports Altius Quartet and charitable funds organized by Musicians Foundation to support performers, educators, and composers impacted by the current crisis, and to Altius Quartet.

PARMA Live Stage Event:
https://www.parmarecordings.com/event/altius-quartet-07-30-20/

Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1002025100200426/


