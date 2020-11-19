Alonzo King LINES Ballet Awarded Grant From The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Alonzo King LINES Ballet has been awarded a $350,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to support the creation of a new work and fund a COVID-bubble artistic residency in Wickenburg, Arizona this December.

The new work, created by Alonzo King, will be made for film and will explore a cinematic approach to LINES Ballet's choreographed art form and advance the core of King's artistic practice - the exploration of universal truths relevant to today's society. The residency in Wickenburg will unite LINES Ballet's group of 12 dancers after an eight-month hiatus from working physically together, and do so under strict COVID safety precautions. In addition, while in Wickenburg, the company will film a lecture-demonstration which will give an inside view into Alonzo King's choreographic process and how he cultivates and nurtures the unique artistic voice of each of the LINES dancers.

Work on the new ballet for film has already begun. King and small groups of LINES Ballet dancers have started rehearsing in San Francisco, following the guidelines set forth by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. After a quarantine period in San Francisco this November, the dancers and LINES staff will travel via private bus to the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts in Wickenburg, Arizona for a three-week "bubble" residency. All dancers and staff will be tested weekly throughout the residency and will follow strict safety protocols.

"The Mellon Foundation has generously afforded the artists of LINES the opportunity to create again after eight months of separation. Our gratitude to them and to our audience who has been so supportive through these times. The arts provide common ground, reminding us of that which connects us in a shared humanity." said Executive Director Robert Rosenwasser.

A sneak preview of the work developed during the residency will be shared in a special virtual event, Pas de Deux, on November 21. Pas de Deux will feature an interview with Alonzo King, a short excerpt from King's latest work, and a live auction benefiting the LINES Community Relief Fund. More information about the residency, the special event and LINES Ballet's programs and virtual offerings is available at www.linesballet.org.

The "Made in Wickenburg" Artist Residency Program is a project of the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts. Each residency is designed to foster creative, collaborative and performance projects of established performing artists and affords artistic companies the opportunity to pursue new projects, mount work or collaborate with other artists, free from everyday pressures. Previous residents include the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Jessica Lang Dance, ODC/Dance, and BODYTRAFFIC, among others.

