Adelaide Baroque Presents CATHEDRAL CHRISTMAS

Adelaide Baroque presents two Cathedral Christmas performances on Saturday 14 November.

Adelaide Baroque presents two Cathedral Christmas performances on Saturday 14 November at 3.30pm and 7.30pm in St Peter's Cathedral, North Adelaide. The 7.30pm performance has already sold out.

Lead by violinist Simone Slattery the Cathedral Christmas performances will ring in the season with a variety of Christmas repertoire from the baroque including Corelli's Christmas Concerto, Charpentier's In Nativitatem Domini Nostri Jesu Christi Canticum and iconic baroque composers from Italy, France and Germany.

Guest soprano Bethany Hill will join the orchestra for Scarlatti's 'Pastorale per la Nostro Gesu Cristo' for soprano and strings and guest bass David Greco will feature in JS Bach's Cantata 'Selig is der Mann' BWV 57.

Program will also include: Concerto Grosso in g minor Op 6 No 8 'Fatto per la note Natale' - A Corelli; Cantata 'Pastorale per la nativita di Nosto Signore Gesu Cristo' - A Scarlatti; 'In Nativitatem Domini Nostri Jesu Christi Canticum' - M-A Charpentier and Cantata 'Selig is der Mann' BWV 57 - JS Bach.

For more than 40 years Adelaide Baroque has given concerts of baroque music to enthusiastic audiences in Adelaide, interstate and abroad. Concert programs have been innovative and varied, featuring music from the vast repertoire of 17th and 18th century European music as well as some contemporary music from Australia. The aim is to excite contemporary audiences with the power of baroque music. Importantly, Adelaide Baroque has led the resurgence of interest in the presentation and promotion of historical performance practice and has been the training ground for many Australian musicians through its regular workshops. Its commitment to best practice has seen Adelaide Baroque involved in nurturing the next generation of performers.

The performances will adhere to both Adelaide Baroque's and the venues' COVID-safe plans including completing an attendance record, disinfecting practices

and physical distancing measures where required.

Tickets are Adult $49 | Concession $39 (incl. Seniors) and may be purchased at

www.trybooking.com/bjdji or by phone 0492 287 912. Learn more at adelaidebaroque.com.au.

