2021 Western States Honor Orchestra Festival Announces Lineup

The University of Northern Colorado hosts the annual Western States Honor Orchestra Festival in Greeley, Colorado. Due to COVID restrictions, this year's festival will be virtual.

This virtual experience, full of free live-streamed concerts, learning sessions, and Q&A forums, allows viewers the opportunity to engage with UNC faculty. The University of Northern Colorado aims to inspire all music enthusiasts, students, teachers, performers and encourage students to join the UNC music community. Registration is required for this event is free.

"We hope to see you on Zoom for this music event that is sure to give inspiration to you for the entire year!"

Schedule overview (mountain time):

Friday, November 5, 7:30 PM: "Quarantine Vibes: Meditative Music to Counteract the Chaos of Pandemic Life" UNC Professor of Violin Jubal Fulks performs a meditative program of works for violin, electronics, keyboard, and piano. Featuring works by Kaija Saariaho, John Cage, Toru Takemitsu, and Joseph DiPonio, this in-person/ virtual event will be presented without pause or applause, allowing the listener to be fully immersed in musically guided reflection.

Saturday, November 6, 10 AM - 12:30 PM: UNC's String faculty for a series of educational sessions.

10:00 AM - "How Far is Too Far???? Ideas for including baroque style on modern instruments". Dr. Jubal Fulks, professor of violin, wades into the controversial waters of incorporating baroque performance practice in modern string playing.

10:30 AM - "So You Can Play....Now What? Entrepreneurial Skills to Help Build Your Music Career". Dr. Sarah Off, assistant professor of violin, explores strategies to create visibility and opportunity through marketing, networking, and collaboration.

11:00 AM - "Extended Techniques for Strings". Sally Murphy, instructor of cello, surveys extended techniques for strings through the cello, introducing a number of unconventional methods of playing your instrument.

11:30 AM - "Classical to Pop Improvisation" - UNC doctoral candidate violinist Edward W. Hardy teaches you to develop deeper improvisational skills, ranging from classical cadenzas to creating your own groove in pop music. Learn how to improvise with this critically-acclaimed artist, and discover your limitless possibilities. Mr. Hardy will conclude with a performance of his original composition, Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music.

12:00 PM - "String Instrument Upkeep" - Chris Luther of Denver-based Luther Strings will present a workshop on instrument maintenance.

Saturday, November 6, 2 PM: Performance Showcase - a pre-recorded collection of performances by faculty and graduate students, featuring an amazing mix of music from Bach to brand-new, including a string quartet arrangement of Bohemian Rhapsody!

Saturday, November 6, 7 PM: Performance Showcase, Rerun - a second broadcast of the pre-recorded collection of performances from the 2 PM performance showcase.

For more information about the festival and registration, please visit https://arts.unco.edu/music/festivals-workshops/honor-orchestra/