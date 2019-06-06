Will Ottinger's Book THE LAST VAN GOGH Receives 2019 Maxy Award For Best Mystery-Detective Novel

Author Will Ottinger announces that his book, The Last Van Gogh received the 2019 Maxy Award for Best Mystery-Detective Novel. Released in March 2019 by Black Rose Writing, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A brilliant and troubled artist. A lost masterpiece. The desperate search for the truth.

An unknown Van Gogh painting disappears from France at the outbreak of World War Two. A notorious con man later claims he smuggled the immense painting to the U.S. where it is never seen again. Ninety years later, his two sons, Adam and Wesley Barrow, discover letters that supposedly confirm the painting's existence, now valued at $250 million if it exists.

Dogged by a dysfunctional childhood and skeptical of his father's tale, Adam at first dismisses the old letters.

The painting's possible existence also attracts the attention of three unscrupulous collectors, all former associates of his father, one of whom engages a professional killer to find the painting.

Doubtful of its existence, Adam teams with Katya Veranova, a beautiful KGB defector and ex-assassin, as they travel to Holland, Paris, California, and New York on a desperate mission, forming an intimate but tenuous bond. Tracked by the unseen contract killer and threatened at every turn, Adam and Kat face increasing danger in their quest to find the last Van Gogh.

The Last Van Gogh is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

The Last Van Gogh

By Will Ottinger

Publisher: Black Rose Writing

Published: March 2019

ISBN: 978-1684331932

ASIN: B07N7L5TXB

Pages: 283

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

About the Author:

Will Ottinger spent his early life in Savannah, Georgia. A graduate of Emory University with a BA in history, he is also a graduate of Northwestern Graduate Trust School in Chicago.

His first novel, A Season for Ravens, published in 2014, was named by Reader Views as one of its top-three Historical Fiction works of 2014-2015. The second novel, The Savannah Betrayals, was published in March, 2018. His third novel, The Last Van Gogh, was released in March, 2019 by Black Rose Writing. Windrow and Greene Publishers in Great Britain earlier published his non-fiction work on the art of historical miniatures, an art form in which he gained international recognition as a Grand Master painter. He authored a magazine column for seven years, trained and lectured extensively in the financial field, wrote articles for trust and investment publications, and has spoken to large and small audiences. He served as president of Scribbler's Ink, a Houston writers' group.

Former founder and owner of a wealth management training/consulting firm, he and his wife also owned an art gallery in downtown Chicago. Both are inveterate fly fishermen and now live in Atlanta Georgia.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.ottingerauthor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bill.ottinger.98

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-thriller-the-last-van-gogh/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Van-Gogh-Will-Ottinger-ebook/dp/B07N7L5TXB

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-last-van-gogh-will-ottinger/1129986337?ean=2940156270392

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-last-van-gogh-2

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-last-van-gogh/id1450994848?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781684331932





