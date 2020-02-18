VIDEO: Trailer Drops For Best Selling Romance Novel AFTER WE COLLIDED at Anna Todd

Anna Todd's New York Times best selling series After became a movie of the same name last year starring Josephine Langford (Hulu's Into the Dark) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince). The series began online as One Direction fan fiction and was read by over a billion readers online.

The story was re-written for publication and now centers around a college girl named Tessa Young (Played by Langford) and the sexy classmate she falls for, Hardin Scott (Played by Tiffin). What began as a challenge to see if Hardin could get Tessa to fall for him only to break her heart quickly turns into falling for her for real. But how can Tessa ever trust him again once she discovers what he's done?

After was produced for a mere $14 million and grossed over $69 million world-wide. Voltage Pictures just released a teaser trailer for the sequel, After We Collided. There is no precise date for the release yet, but it is coming in 2020.





WATCH THE TRAILER NOW:

ABOUT AFTER:

Tessa is a good girl with a sweet, reliable boyfriend back home. She's got direction, ambition, and a mother who's intent on keeping her that way.



But she's barely moved into her freshman dorm when she runs into Hardin. With his tousled brown hair, cocky British accent, tattoos, and lip ring, Hardin is cute and different from what she's used to.



But he's also rude-to the point of cruelty, even. For all his attitude, Tessa should hate Hardin. And she does-until she finds herself alone with him in his room. Something about his dark mood grabs her, and when they kiss it ignites within her a passion she's never known before.



He'll call her beautiful, then insist he isn't the one for her and disappear again and again. Despite the reckless way he treats her, Tessa is compelled to dig deeper and find the real Hardin beneath all his lies. He pushes her away again and again, yet every time she pushes back, he only pulls her in deeper.



Tessa already has the perfect boyfriend. So why is she trying so hard to overcome her own hurt pride and Hardin's prejudice about nice girls like her?



Unless...could this be love?



Now newly revised and expanded, Anna Todd's After fanfiction racked up 1 billion reads online and captivated readers across the globe. Experience the Internet's most talked-about book for yourself!



There was the time before Tessa met Hardin, and then there's everything AFTER ... Life will never be the same.

ABOUT AFTER WE COLLIDED:

Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose... except her.



After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship-and Hardin's mysterious past-Tessa is beside herself.



Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with despite his angry exterior-or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Not with the memory of passionate nights spent in his arms. His electric touch. His hungry kisses.



Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She put so much on hold for Hardin-school, friends, her mom, a relationship with a guy who really loved her, and now possibly even a promising new career. She needs to move forward with her life.



Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He's not going down without a fight. But can he change? Will he change for love?



Book Two of the After series-now newly revised and expanded, Anna Todd's After fan-fiction racked up 1 billion reads online and captivated readers across the globe. Experience the Internet's most talked-about book for yourself!





