The Red Cap Audio Book SEAPER POWERS Out Now

Just in time for summer, a new kids Kindle combined audio book is out to cure the summertime blues for kids ages 4 to 9. Kim Cameron and John DePatie released their 5th audio book from the book series Seaper Powers. The Red Cap Audio Book is an unabridged version, read by Kim Cameron, produced by John DePatie and, like their other audio books includes original score and sound effects throughout the adventure.

The Red Cap journey's back in time to Nantucket around the early 1800s, when majestic whales faced danger from whale hunters who roamed the Atlantic. Luckily, a little boy named Mike, is on a mission to save the whales and protect the ocean. With help from his friends; a jellyfish, ten cats, a friendly St. Bernard, and his time travel powers, Mike hopes to come to the rescue.

While this is the 5th book in the series, it does not have to be read in order. Each book can stand alone on its own. This series also includes an upcoming full-length animation feature film based on the first book, due out at the end of the year.

Audio books provide new readers with the opportunity to enhance their new reading skills by reading along to the audio format in a fun and adventurous presentation. This story speaks to the importance of connecting with our animals, protecting our precious oceans, and friendships.

You can download the new book from Amazon

To learn more about Seaper Powers, visit http://www.seaperpowers.com.

