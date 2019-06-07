The Pop Ups Team Up With Audible For JUKEBOX JOYRIDE

It's a music themed time travel adventure on 'Jukebox Joyride' the brand new Audible Original from The Pop Ups out today, Friday June 7.

The Audible Original Jukebox Joyride from 3x Grammy nominees The Pop Ups follows twelve-year-old twins, Jules and George, on a wild adventure through time. Their Uncle Bob, a renowned ethnomusicologist (he studies music!), has discovered the secret to time travel, and is having a ball joyriding through history checking out the best concerts ever...but something's gone wrong! A sinister force has been unleased, someone is chasing after Uncle Bob, and the fate of all music hangs in the balance! Now, it's up to Jules and George to find their uncle before their new rival does! It's a musical adventure that brings the twins from the birth of jazz in New Orleans, to a performance by an 11- year-old Mozart in Vienna, all while trying to make it back to the present day to pass their history test!

Three-time Grammy nominees The Pop Ups have been raising the bar for children's music for almost a decade. Their mission: to bring "humor, awesomeness, educational utility and wild creativity to children's media". Since launching in 2010, The Pop Ups have produced content for Sesame Workshop, Amazon Music, ABC Mouse, Sirius XM, and Nick Jr. and are currently developing a TV show with Amazon Studios. They wrote and recorded the theme song for NPR's beloved kids' podcast Wow in the World. Their latest endeavor, Jukebox Joyride, is a swashbuckling adventure that will get kids excited about history and making their own music. Featuring original songs and historical settings, this Audible Original is sure to captivate the entire household.





