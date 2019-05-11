The Modern 'Polymath Artist' Carmen Gloria Launches Debut Childrens Book

Artist, writer and award-winning actress Carmen Gloria launches her debut children's picture book "Thank You Mercury!" with Uncommon Grammar, inspired by her love of space.

Her goal is to write something for young children that can help them learn and remember the planets in our solar system, while also reading a fun story about friendship and gratitude. She hopes to inspire kids to want to learn more about astronomy with her series. To make the book easily accessible, she is giving away the free ebook of "Thank You Mercury!" via Amazon this coming weekend, in honor of Astronomy Day and International Children's Day.

Carmen Gloria was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, now a veteran, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Government and International Politics from George Mason University. She acted in over sixty projects, including guest-starring on Nip Tuck, Everybody Hates Chris, The Shield, General Hospital, recurring on Lucha Underground as Captain Vasquez, and starring in He's Just Not That Into You, among other films, commercials and theatre plays. She also won Best Supporting Actress by the Valley Theatre League Artistic Director Achievement (ADA) Awards for the play "Soldiers Don't Cry" by playwright/director Layon Gray , in 2003. Most recently she has recurred as Sofia in TV series "Det Kunne Vært Verre" in Norway.

Her most recent music release as a singer/songwriter "The Art Of Love" has just been nominated for Best Jazz EP by the 17th Independent Music Awards 2019.

She is currently illustrating her second children's book of the Kid Astronomy series, due out this summer.





Find the book on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Thank-You-Mercury-Astronomy-Book-ebook/dp/B07QS9LFSQ/