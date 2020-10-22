'The Independent Filmmaker's Guide To The New Hollywood' Explores How Filmmakers Can Have Success In The Era Of Streaming

The book examines the changes sweeping through the motion picture and television industries.

The Independent Filmmaker's Guide to the New Hollywood - Success in the Era of Netflix and Streaming Video is available now from writer-producer Gabriel Campisi and McFarland Publishers. The fact-filled book examines the changes sweeping through the motion picture and television industries from the impact of burgeoning new technologies, and attempts to make sense of the creative and economic adjustments of infrastructure, intellectual property and power that are taking place today.

"The old Hollywood as we know it has changed forever," Campisi says. "The business models, the financing, the distribution - all of it - has been affected. The pie is getting bigger, but the slices are getting smaller. The dynamics and fiscal values of the market have shifted dramatically. What used to work in the past no longer necessarily works today."

Campisi says despite the global film industry standing to lose tens of billions of dollars in revenue due to COVID-19 and the shuttering of theaters, unprecedented opportunity exists for content producers moving forward. But, he cautions, filmmakers will need to throw away the old school of thought and embrace an entirely new paradigm if they want to succeed - and the only way to do that is to be well-informed.

Some of the book's exclusive contributors include producers Val Hill (Blade Runner 2049, 12 Strong), Pen Densham (Harriet, The Last Full Measure), Patrick Lussier (Trick, Terminator Genisys, My Bloody Valentine), Joel Soisson (The Prophecy series, Children of the Corn series, Hellraiser series, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure), Larry Kasanoff (True Lies, Mortal Kombat series, Terminator 2), and David Rimawi (Black Summer, Z Nation, Sharknado).

