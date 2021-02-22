Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

T.J. Deschamps Releases New Fantasy Novel WARRIOR TITHE

Sparks fly between an unlikely pair with a spurned sorcerer hot on their trail.

Feb. 22, 2021  

T.J. Deschamps Releases New Fantasy Novel WARRIOR TITHE

Author T.J. Deschamps has announced the release of her new fantasy novel, Warrior Tithe, scheduled for release on March 1, 2021.

Sparks fly between an unlikely pair with a spurned sorcerer hot on their trail.

Aoife, a kelpie, flees a marriage trap laid by her father, Mannan mac Lir and the sorcerer king Cu Roi mac Daire, only to fall prey to an iron snare in the mortal realm.

Fagan, a poor cottar, with nothing left to lose takes pity upon the kelpie he finds in his snare, setting her free. When the kelpie transforms into a beautiful fae maiden and offers to take him to the queen of Sidhe to repay him for his kindness, he joins her on her journey.

However, Aoife is keeping secrets.

Her betrothed Cu Roi mac Daire will not let his betrothed go so easily. His life and his kingdom depends on it.

About the Author:

T.J. Deschamps lives in the Pacific Northwest with her three precocious teens and her husband. There she builds worlds with words, reads, lifts weights, attends cons, and kayaks.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Mug
Broadway Strong Baby Onsie
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Krissi Dallas Promotes Her YA Fantasy Novel Windchaser Photo

Krissi Dallas Promotes Her YA Fantasy Novel 'Windchaser'

Writer K. Releases New Literary Short Stories Collection, Resistance, Revolution, and Othe Photo

Writer K. Releases New Literary Short Stories Collection, 'Resistance, Revolution, and Other Love Stories'

Leanne Lovegrove Releases New Contemporar Romance Escapades Of A Personal Stylist Photo

Leanne Lovegrove Releases New Contemporar Romance 'Escapades Of A Personal Stylist'

New Book OLIVER: THE TRUE STORY OF A STOLEN DOG Out Now Photo

New Book OLIVER: THE TRUE STORY OF A STOLEN DOG Out Now


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel