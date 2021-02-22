T.J. Deschamps Releases New Fantasy Novel WARRIOR TITHE

Author T.J. Deschamps has announced the release of her new fantasy novel, Warrior Tithe, scheduled for release on March 1, 2021.

Sparks fly between an unlikely pair with a spurned sorcerer hot on their trail.

Aoife, a kelpie, flees a marriage trap laid by her father, Mannan mac Lir and the sorcerer king Cu Roi mac Daire, only to fall prey to an iron snare in the mortal realm.

Fagan, a poor cottar, with nothing left to lose takes pity upon the kelpie he finds in his snare, setting her free. When the kelpie transforms into a beautiful fae maiden and offers to take him to the queen of Sidhe to repay him for his kindness, he joins her on her journey.

However, Aoife is keeping secrets.

Her betrothed Cu Roi mac Daire will not let his betrothed go so easily. His life and his kingdom depends on it.

About the Author:

T.J. Deschamps lives in the Pacific Northwest with her three precocious teens and her husband. There she builds worlds with words, reads, lifts weights, attends cons, and kayaks.