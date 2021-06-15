THE MAGICAL MICE OF BROADWAY Book is Now Available

The Magical Mice of Broadway, with a touching story by Mark A. Robinson and whimsical illustrations by Sandra K. Simpson, is a fairytale about Broadway during Covid, imagining an alternative reality for what happened on the Great White Way when performances halted on some of our favorite Broadway musicals. When the people are away, the mice will play...or at least these lovable rodents do, taking over such shows as Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Chicago, and The Phantom of the Opera, keeping theatre's flame alive until the people can return.

"In March of 2020, Covid-19 reared its ugly head and shut down Broadway for more than a year. Overwhelmed and depressed by seeing my favorite pastime (as well as my livelihood) grind to a halt, I spent months in a daze. Imagining all of those empty theatres and the myriad talented people sidelined by this pandemic, the absence of Broadway in our world landed me in a funk. During this time, I happened upon an online article about how New York City theatres, in the wake of the stilled human traffic, were experiencing an uptick of mice in many of the venues. This article prompted me to imagine a Broadway that was never forced to shutter, but was instead overtaken by a band of magical thespian mice who kept theatre alive while the people were indeed away. The result was The Magical Mice of Broadway, my catharsis for getting through Broadway's pandemic hiatus. I partnered with my old high school friend and artist Sandra K. Simpson who set to bringing my story to life with visual splendor and quirky humor." - Mark A. Robinson

The book can be ordered on Amazon here. The hardcover book retails for $24.99.