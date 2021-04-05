THE ACTORS MONOLOGUE CAROUSEL Book Launch Announced

The Actors Monologue Carousel book launch has been announced.

The event is hosted by The Black Magic Networks Co-founder Annika Allen, with special guest pre-recorded performances on the night from multi award winning Actors, Sharon D Clarke MBE, Amanda Huxtable, Judith Jacob, Jade Samuels, Everal A Walsh, Flo Wilson and a live reading from the writer herself.

Theses monologues are guaranteed to take you on a journey you've never experienced before.

It can be a daunting experience trying to find the right monologue for an audition. The Actors Monologue Carousel is a collection of audition material written in Jamaican Patois. As we begin to see more and more content utilise the dialect on a variety of platforms, these new dynamic speeches are becoming a necessity in the industry.

The manuscript is developed as a supporting aid for aspiring and professional Actors, (Directors, Casting Directors), Teachers and those who have a general interest in the language. This book will allow Actors to expand on their range, look for a monologue to stretch them and improve upon the dialect. These clever texts demonstrate the rhythmic pattern, intonations and stresses all within the way these unique monologues are written, with the accompaniment of the English translation, it enables unfamiliar speakers to get a grasp and greater understanding of how the language is spoken.

The book is especially written to include the marginalised, promote inclusiveness and bridge the gap in this sector.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-actors-monologue-carousel-tickets-148567213535.