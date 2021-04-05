Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ACTORS MONOLOGUE CAROUSEL Book Launch Announced

The book is the first UK manuscript of Jamaican Patois monologues, written by Author and Actress Reaya Sealey.

Apr. 5, 2021  

THE ACTORS MONOLOGUE CAROUSEL Book Launch Announced

The Actors Monologue Carousel book launch has been announced.

The event is hosted by The Black Magic Networks Co-founder Annika Allen, with special guest pre-recorded performances on the night from multi award winning Actors, Sharon D Clarke MBE, Amanda Huxtable, Judith Jacob, Jade Samuels, Everal A Walsh, Flo Wilson and a live reading from the writer herself.

Theses monologues are guaranteed to take you on a journey you've never experienced before.

It can be a daunting experience trying to find the right monologue for an audition. The Actors Monologue Carousel is a collection of audition material written in Jamaican Patois. As we begin to see more and more content utilise the dialect on a variety of platforms, these new dynamic speeches are becoming a necessity in the industry.

The manuscript is developed as a supporting aid for aspiring and professional Actors, (Directors, Casting Directors), Teachers and those who have a general interest in the language. This book will allow Actors to expand on their range, look for a monologue to stretch them and improve upon the dialect. These clever texts demonstrate the rhythmic pattern, intonations and stresses all within the way these unique monologues are written, with the accompaniment of the English translation, it enables unfamiliar speakers to get a grasp and greater understanding of how the language is spoken.

The book is especially written to include the marginalised, promote inclusiveness and bridge the gap in this sector.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-actors-monologue-carousel-tickets-148567213535.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Baby Onesie

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Mia Martina to Release New Book BOSS UP YOUR LIFE Photo

Mia Martina to Release New Book BOSS UP YOUR LIFE

Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-fi Romance Lunar Uprising: Zorak Photo

Cyndi Friberg Releases New Sci-fi Romance 'Lunar Uprising: Zorak'

Gail Meath Releases New Historical Romance Agustina De Aragón Photo

Gail Meath Releases New Historical Romance 'Agustina De Aragón'

WHO ARE WE? By Elogeia Hadley Shines A Spotlight On The Myriad Contributions Of African De Photo

WHO ARE WE? By Elogeia Hadley Shines A Spotlight On The Myriad Contributions Of African Descendants


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel