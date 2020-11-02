Sybrina Durant Releases New Children's Book CLEO CAN TIE A BOW

This is the story of how Cleo learns to tie a "bunny ear" bow. You can follow along with the rabbit and the fox to learn to tie a sash or even shoe laces.

Author Sybrina Durant has announced the release of her new children's activity picture book, Cleo Can Tie A Bow. Released by Sybrina Publishing in September 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. The rabbit and the fox taught Cleo to tie a bow. They can help you learn, too.

Cleo loves bows. She wears her hair in a bow and decorates her room with bows. Cleo is bow crazy.

Learning to tie a bow is very difficult for some people but Cleo remembers how to do it from a cute story she once heard. It is about a little rabbit with very long ears and a very helpful fox who shows her what to do to keep them clean.

This is the story of how Cleo learns to tie a "bunny ear" bow. You can follow along with the rabbit and the fox to learn to tie a sash or even shoe laces.

Exercises in manual dexterity build self-esteem in children. Knowing how to tie shoe-strings, scarves and more into a bow is a useful and rewarding skill.

"Teach a child a useful skill. Build confidence and self-esteem that lasts a lifetime."

Cleo Can Tie A Bow is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Sybrina Durant writes both factual and fanciful books. She is the author of the "Learn To Tie With The Rabbit and The Fox" series of books.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You