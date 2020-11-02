Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sybrina Durant Releases New Children's Book CLEO CAN TIE A BOW

Nov. 2, 2020  

Author Sybrina Durant has announced the release of her new children's activity picture book, Cleo Can Tie A Bow. Released by Sybrina Publishing in September 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. The rabbit and the fox taught Cleo to tie a bow. They can help you learn, too.

Cleo loves bows. She wears her hair in a bow and decorates her room with bows. Cleo is bow crazy.

Learning to tie a bow is very difficult for some people but Cleo remembers how to do it from a cute story she once heard. It is about a little rabbit with very long ears and a very helpful fox who shows her what to do to keep them clean.

This is the story of how Cleo learns to tie a "bunny ear" bow. You can follow along with the rabbit and the fox to learn to tie a sash or even shoe laces.

Exercises in manual dexterity build self-esteem in children. Knowing how to tie shoe-strings, scarves and more into a bow is a useful and rewarding skill.

"Teach a child a useful skill. Build confidence and self-esteem that lasts a lifetime."

Cleo Can Tie A Bow is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Sybrina Durant writes both factual and fanciful books. She is the author of the "Learn To Tie With The Rabbit and The Fox" series of books.



