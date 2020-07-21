Soheila Adelipour Releases Memoir DANCING TO THE DARKEST LIGHT

Soheila Adelipour hopes you never look at life the same way after reading her memoir of survival, Dancing to the Darkest Light. Her story begins in Iran, where her family, desperate to escape the Islamic revolution, fled to New York. Her family found solid footing in the Big Apple, living the epitome of the American dream, until one day, all they had were nightmares. In a relatively short period of time, Adelipour lost a son and two siblings. Her book offers a riveting account of her healing process, and through her example of extraordinary resilience, she hopes to inspire others who are facing tragedy and heartbreak.

Chronicling their experiences in Dancing to the Darkest Light, Adelipour recounts how her only brother became a neurosurgeon while others followed different paths. But their successful relocation and the joy they felt over each triumph was soon shattered when Adelipour's second son, Stefan, was killed in a dorm room fire before his scheduled graduation from Boston University.

Adelipour channeled her grief into the foundation she established in his name. Soon after, her older sister had to undergo five brain surgeries that left her blind and deaf before ultimately claiming her life. The same week, their only brother who was supervising her care was diagnosed with leukemia. Adelipour gave him her bone marrow and 60 percent of her liver when his liver stopped functioning. Doctors ultimately announced he was cancer-free with a perfectly functioning liver, but the week he was to come home, he died from pneumonia.

How one perseveres under the weight of all this loss is at the core of Dancing to the Darkest Light. "When life plays different music, we have to be fluid and dance to the new tune," Adelipour said.

Adelipour received her bachelor's degree in business and her master's degree in Art Gallery Management while her first two children were in diapers. She was involved with the World of Arts and Antiques in New York City and followed that by operating high-end gift stores.

For more information visit www.soheilaadelipour.com.

