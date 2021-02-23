Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Simon & Schuster's Tiller Press To Publish Tasting History Host Max Miller's Cookbook In 2022

The Food and History Show celebrates its one-year anniversary with a special episode on the Medieval dish 'Cockentrice'.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Simon & Schuster's Tiller Press To Publish Tasting History Host Max Miller's Cookbook In 2022

Simon & Schuster's Tiller Press announced that it will publish a historical cookbook by Max Miller based on his popular YouTube show, 'Tasting History'. The untitled cookbook, slated for publication in 2022, will feature some of the show's most popular and unusual ancient recipes.

On 'Tasting History,' Miller recreates historical recipes from the Medieval and Renaissance Eras, Ancient Greek and Roman times and beyond, and spotlights traditional foods from around the world. The show's popularity has exploded since the channel's inception in February 2020. Amid nationwide stay-at-home-orders, 'Tasting History' has amassed over 570K+ subscribers and 23M+ total channel views, with viewers tuning in faithfully each Tuesday for their latest culinary history lesson, and perhaps to catch a glimpse of Max's beloved feline companions, Jaime and Cersei.

"Here at Tiller Press, we love to discover emerging voices. Max's voice has exploded with his 'Tasting History' show and we are thrilled to translate that voice to the written page, complete with his recreated recipes and the history behind each one," said Anja Schmidt, Executive Editor, who acquired the title.

As today marks the channel's one-year anniversary, Max will celebrate in true 'Tasting History' fashion with a special episode that will focus on the history behind the legendary medieval dish called Cockentrice, which consists of a suckling pig's upper body sewn onto the bottom half of a capon.

For more information visit www.youtube.com/tastinghistory and follow Max on Instagram @tastinghistorywithmaxmiller.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always A Light Phone Case
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case
Stage Manager Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Books Stories
New Coming Of Age Historical Fiction Set In War Torn Romania Photo

New Coming Of Age Historical Fiction Set In War Torn Romania

Singer-Songwriter Bill Nash to Release Autobiography: SAINT SINNER SINGER Photo

Singer-Songwriter Bill Nash to Release Autobiography: SAINT SINNER SINGER

T.J. Deschamps Releases New Fantasy Novel WARRIOR TITHE Photo

T.J. Deschamps Releases New Fantasy Novel WARRIOR TITHE

Gary Beck Releases New Novel OBSESS Photo

Gary Beck Releases New Novel OBSESS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel