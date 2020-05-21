Shannon Condon Promotes Crime Thriller SPIDER'S WEB

Author Shannon Condon has announced the promotion of her crime thriller, Shannon Condon. For fans of the Bourne Series, Spider's Web is an action-packed roller coaster of twists and turns.

Maggie has been in hiding in the Grid for over three years. Her restlessness convinces Shep to arrange a girls' weekend at the beach. Things go sideways quickly. In an instant her life is changed. Maggie finds herself across the world and away from her team. Unsure who to trust, she tries to navigate her new reality. Will she be able to choose her future, or will she remain trapped in the web of enemies she created.

Spider's Web is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:

Shannon Condon lives in North Carolina and is the mother of three boys. She is a graduate of the University of Florida School of Journalism and Communications. Writing has always been her dream.

