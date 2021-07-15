Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarah Kennedy Releases THE PROPHECY OF HOPE SAGA

pixeltracker

The Prophecy of Hope Saga is a thrilling saga that unravels the ancient battle between the virtuous and the wicked that threatens to destroy all of humankind!

Jul. 15, 2021  

Sarah Kennedy Releases THE PROPHECY OF HOPE SAGA

Author Sarah Kennedy has announced the promotion of her award-winning fantasy series, The Prophecy of Hope Saga.

Arising
Prophecy of Hope Book 1

From the creative and highly imaginative author Sarah Kennedy comes a thrilling saga that unravels the ancient battle between the virtuous and the wicked that threatens to destroy all of humankind!

Sgarrwrath
Prequel to Prophecy of Hope

Flame is the most mysterious and powerful entity in the universe. It is life, power. . .everything or so Sgarrwrath believes

Mhorag
Prophecy of Hope, Book 2

An ancient evil.
A Promised King.
A world besieged.

All three books are available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:
Sarah Kennedy is the author of the award-winning fantasy series, The Prophecy of Hope Saga. Every word is a beat of her heart, and she loves the spilling of ink which connects the two. Her favorite part of the process is the euphoria that comes when her characters surprise her. It is then she knows the story is truly alive. She currently resides in Pennsylvania with her family and a small clowder of cats. Let the dragons fly and the saga continue!


Related Articles View More Books Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Patti Murin
Patti Murin
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel