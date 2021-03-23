Sara Enochs Releases New Sci-fi Time Travel Novel 'The Call To See'

Author Sara Enochs has announced the release of her new time travel science fiction novel, The Call To See. Released by Westwood Books in February 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

The Call to See is the powerful first book in The Call science fiction series. If you like unique perspectives, advocating for Mother Earth, and family-oriented characters, then you'll love Sara Enochs's inspiring tale.

She would do anything for her kids. When she learns the planet is in grave danger, can she save it to protect her descendants?

Ava Andrews puts family above all. Still grieving after her brother's shocking murder years before, the mother of four is nervous when her husband's new job relocates them from Arizona to Texas. And when her elderly mom has a stroke back in Phoenix, Ava plunges into a nightmare of visions revealing a dying Earth and her children fighting to survive.

Praying it isn't too late to reverse course, the determined woman vows to invoke the change needed to ensure a safe future for her offspring. But despite her exhaustive search for answers, she can't shake the feeling that the solution lies in her own heart.

Can Ava use her foresight to create a world her grandchildren can proudly declare home?

The Call To See is available for purchase in print and e-book formats. Purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Call-See-Sara-Enochs/dp/1648034799.