Renaii West Releases New Women's Mystery Novel 'Death By Chaos'

Author Renaii West has announced the release of her new women's mystery, Death by Chaos.

Three women at their 20-year college reunion re-examine details surrounding a death their friend and former roommate supposedly caused.

What is it like to handle the exposure of secrets and truths that had long remained hidden or forgotten.

Death by Chaos is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Renaii West has been writing and performing from an early age. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, she became the dramatic arts instructor in a performing arts program, where she wrote and directed many of her own productions. Desiring to spread her creative wings, she is now creating fun-loving and sometimes quirky characters who inadvertently find themselves in the middle of a mystery and must use their wits and cunning to solve the case. Her passions and hobbies include mythology, classic films, travel, belly dancing, yoga, jigsaw puzzles, and, of course, mysteries.