Principled Technologies Releases Two Reports Comparing the Speed and Efficiency of Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 Productivity Suite Tools
No matter how companies and teams use productivity suites, some functions are universally important. Two new reports from Principled Technologies explore the speed and efficiency of Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 with special focus on the different ways each productivity suite transfers information. The first report compares the two suites' email services, while the seconds report compares their cloud storage services. To make sure both sets of testing accurately represented real-world users, PT chose popular laptops and smartphones running multiple operating systems and browsers to conduct the hands-on testing.
According to the report comparing Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online, "When we used Google Drive, most things were quicker-from uploading and downloading large files on laptops to previewing documents on smartphones. A few lost seconds may not seem like much. But think about how many employees your organization has and how many times they use their computers daily to store, access, and share files. Now, multiply those few lost seconds by 261 (the total number of working days in a typical year). That's lost time employees could spend on more important work."
Check out the Google vs. Microsoft productivity suite comparison reports for an inside look at how each choice can affect a business: facts.pt/918g5o and facts.pt/uwsgu0.
Usher Morgan Releases DIY Guide LESSONS FROM THE SET
Studentreasures Celebrates 15 Millionth Student-Published Author Milestone at Treetops School International in Texas
Kaye Park Hinckley Releases New Southern Gothic Novel
Mystery Writer Wins National Award, Earns Additional Nominations
Writers On A New England Stage Presents Pulitzer Prize Winner Jared Diamond
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Six-Month Section by Donald Flockhart
According to the report comparing Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online, "When we used Google Drive, most things were quicker-from uploading and downloading large files on laptops to previewing documents on smartphones. A few lost seconds may not seem like much. But think about how many employees your organization has and how many times they use their computers daily to store, access, and share files. Now, multiply those few lost seconds by 261 (the total number of working days in a typical year). That's lost time employees could spend on more important work."
Check out the Google vs. Microsoft productivity suite comparison reports for an inside look at how each choice can affect a business: facts.pt/918g5o and facts.pt/uwsgu0.