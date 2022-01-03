Poet Jasmine Farrell Releases Debut Novel SLOPPY

Esteemed poet, Jasmine Farrell has announced the release of her debut novel, Sloppy.

"Repetitive and wishy-washy, Roxanne is at a crossroads between choosing what's right for her versus bending for her fears and family's comfort. Love, sexual identity and navigating the beginnings of adulting are the main themes in this late coming of age story."

Jasmine Farrell's debut novel, Sloppy, will be released on January 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order via Farrell's website, Barnes & Nobles, Apple Books, Kobo and Amazon. Farrell, who has multiple poetry books to her credit, including the critically acclaimed Long Live Phoenixes, draws inspiration from her poems to create a moving and intriguing LGBT fictional novel. The captivating story follows Roxanne, a 22-year-old woman who is navigating adulthood and tumbling out of her comfort zone. She grew up with a homophobic mother who was deeply religious, and she's been attempting to work out an abusive relationship in the hopes of "curing" her gayness. In addition, Roxanne is stuck in a low-paying job that does not fulfill her, and her dream of becoming a singer has been put on the backburner. At only 22-years old, she feels like an oddball and finds herself compromising and settling in almost every aspect of her life, including love.

Jasmine Farrell has written a beautiful, engrossing tale about a preacher's kid trying to make her way in a world she doesn't believe she belongs in. Readers will be on the edge of their seats as they read this gripping queer coming-of-age novel about a young African American woman's self-discovery and coming out.

Will Roxanne have the courage to end her relationship with an abusive man? Will she follow the path that leads to her purpose, no matter how sloppy it appears? Or will she let the world and her family dictate to her what is right and wrong?

Sloppy by Jasmine Farrell leads readers on an absorbing journey to find the answers to these questions, while also delighting them with a touching modern coming of age novel they won't soon forget.

About the Author:



Jasmine Farrell is an author, poet, and freelance writer. As a self-described "old soul," she revels in her own un-coolness. Her poetry collections show how her life experiences have influenced her. While she has published several poetry collections, including the well-known Long Live Phoenixes, her debut fictional novel, Sloppy, will be published on January 11, 2022. Pre-orders for the moving LGBT young adult fiction are now available on the author's website, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo and Amazon.