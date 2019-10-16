Playwright Frank Strausser Breaks Into Amazon's Top 5 Sellers In Two Categories With Debut Novel PLASTIC

Acclaimed playwright/author Frank Strausser, who gained much praise during the very successful three month run of his stage comedy Physcho Therapy at The Cherry Lane Theater in New York City, ha now broken into Amazon's "Top 5" sellers in multiple categories with his debut novel "Plastic" which was released on July 9th by Los Angeles based independent publisher Rare Bird Books.

Strausser officially became an Amazon best-selling author in early October, with "Plastic" quickly climbing up to the #3 position in the "Best Selling in Satires" category and the "Best Selling in Medical Thrillers" category just this past week; a very impressive accomplishment for a first-time author.

In addition, Strausser will host a VIP tastemaker event, as part of the Miami Book Fair, at the Soho Beach House in Miami Beach, FL on November 19th.

"Plastic" has gained much popularity through a series of book launch and speaking events Strausser has hosted in Nashville, TN September 26th, along with award winning Nashville plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Burgdorf, in Southampton, NY on August 3rd with nationally renowned cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, at The Strand Bookstore in Manhattan on July 24th, at Soho House in Los Angeles on July 16th and at The Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood on July 9th; all in conjunction with publisher Rare Bird Books, whose books have won the PEN Center USA Fiction Award and a Pulitzer Prize.

The novel shines a light on a Hollywood conspiracy involving celebrity on celebrity assault and plastic surgery, with plenty of salacious backstory including late actress Lana Clarkson, who was famously murdered by record producer Phil Spector, and the tragic death of Kanye West's mother Donda West. Strausser's "bold, stylish, and poignant" debut novel "Plastic" delivers an edgy tale of psychological suspense that explores the ephemeral and diabolical world inside Hollywood as "the Capital of Good Looks.

After beautiful teen pop star Fay Wray suffers a violently disfiguring assault in a room at one of Hollywood's top, trendy hotels, a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is secretly called in to restore her looks. He soon comes to believe he's being asked to surgically erase evidence of a crime and that Fay is in grave danger. Will he risk everything to save her beauty, her life, or himself?

Best known for his critically acclaimed plays "The Powder Room" (starring Academy Award best actress nominee Sally Kirkland), and "Psycho Therapy," which ran in London's West End at the Arts Theatre for five weeks and for three months Off Broadway at the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, Strausser brings his signature sharp dialogue and dark wit to bear on a place where "if you're not beautiful, you're dead" in "Plastic".

The murder of actress Lana Clarkson was among Frank Strausser's inspirations for the Fay Wray character. The actress commanded a wonderful performance in his play "The Powder Room" and was also his friend. She was senselessly shot and killed by legendary music producer Phil Spector in a celebrity crime that led to one of Hollywood's most sensational murder trials. Strausser also conducted interviews with several renowned plastic surgeons to cull research. His interview with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jan Adams became a key plot point in "Plastic" after the Donda West media maelstrom that followed consumed Adams' career.

** "Plastic" is available on Amazon, in Barnes & Noble stores, in Target stores and on Indiebound.org.





