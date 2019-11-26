Peter G. Vu Promotes His Spiritual Autobiography â€“ Living For A Higher Purpose

Reverend Peter G. Vu has announced the promotion of his spiritual biography, Living for a Higher Purpose: Story of a City Boy Who Survived the Viet Nam War by Living for Jesus and Others.

"Living for a Higher Purpose" is an enthralling story that will keep readers interested at every turn of the page as it gives a unique perspective of the Viet Nam War from an eye-witness and survivor. Viet, the central character, has experienced firsthand the after-effects of war in his "broken homeland" under the Communist regime and struggles with "hunger, thirst, heat, sickness, waves, violent storms, sharks, Communists, pirates, ideas of cannibalism, and death" in his escape. War indeed could not bring happiness and security to the people but instead grabbed them of these things. The contents of the story are raw, honest and powerful, coming directly from experience that has been indelibly etched into the memories of Viet. The book is not just a story of struggles, difficulties, and despair but also a story of hope, redemption, and transformation.

The difficult situations Viet found himself in are relatable and parallel to the struggles of the modern-day readers, and the triumph and new sense of purpose that Viet gained will also be something readers will relate to. This book is such an inspiring, life-changing and uplifting read. Anyone who has been through the toughest times of their lives can find comfort and security in reading this book. Viet's story inspires readers to find their own higher purpose in life.

Living for a Higher Purpose is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Living for a Higher Purpose

Story of a City Boy Who Survived the Viet Nam War by Living for Jesus and Others

By Reverend Peter G. Vu

Publisher: Book Art Press Solutions

Published: February 2019

ISBN: 978-1950024209 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1950024216 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1950024223 (ebook)

ASIN: B07PB659LF

Pages: 384

Genre: Spirituality, Autobiography

About the Author:

Rev. Peter G. Vu has served as a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan for 20 years and also a chaplain at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. He was born in Saigon City (currently Ho Chi Minh City), Viet Nam. He was a young boy when the Viet Nam War ended. He witnessed the war and the end of it with great horror and deep appreciation for peace. He grew up with the Communist government system and endured significant hardships for more than a decade. After high school, he escaped by boat and came to the United States of America to begin his seminary training. He attended one year of high school here in the USA (Union High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan) to learn the language and new culture. He attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan for two years while staying at Christopher House Seminary. Then, the Seminary sent him to attend his last two years of college at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He graduated with a double major: Mathematics and Philosophy. He then attended graduate school at the University of St. Mary of the Lake and Mundelein Seminary in Chicago, Illinois for five years. He graduated and was ordained with the Master's Degree of Divinity (MDiv) and the Sacred Theology Baccalaureate (STB).





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You