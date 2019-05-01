Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6
Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother's Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland area will participate in a day dedicated to pampering them. Military wives & veterans, cancer survivors, working moms, and single parents will receive makeovers that include full makeup, hair styling, and a new Summer wardrobe. Sonya Martin Photography will also be in attendance to take professional headshots for future use by the attendees.
As part of the Mother's Day Makeover, Pangea Cares will be sponsoring the flower bouquets and individual stems that will be given to each mom in attendance. In addition, Pangea Cares has invited 50 Pangea Real Estate residents and members of the council for Vernon Park Gardens to be a part of the Mother's Day Makeover. Vernon Park Gardens is located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago and made possible with the help of Chicago Eco House, a non-profit that works to restore the inner city through sustainability and green energy. Chicago Eco House has also partnered with Pangea Cares to help provide flowers for the event.
This event will help celebrate moms who have balanced motherhood, life, work, and the various challenges that come up along the way. There will be women featured to share their personal stories of struggle and empowerment to encourage all those in attendance.
In advance of this event, the Daisie Foundation hosted the Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28, in which Pangea Cares helped provide a wonderful floral backdrop. All proceeds from the luncheon benefited the upcoming Mother's Day Makeover event.
For more information, visit https://daisiefoundation.org/.
About Pangea Cares
Pangea Cares is a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties whose mission is to heal Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore communities from the inside out. Through the Pangea Cares initiative, Pangea creates meaningful social impacts by tackling three pillars of community service: health and wellness, education and technology, and community beautification. Pangea Cares has been recognized for its service by the Chicagoland Apartment Association, the Chicago Housing Authority, and Yardi Property Management solutions. For more information, visit Pangea Cares online at www.pangeare.com/pangea-cares.
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
ISM-Houston Golf Tournament
FlipTix Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents
Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6
FlipTix Partners with KAABOO as Ticket Resale Partner for Inaugural Event in Texas
On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland area will participate in a day dedicated to pampering them. Military wives & veterans, cancer survivors, working moms, and single parents will receive makeovers that include full makeup, hair styling, and a new Summer wardrobe. Sonya Martin Photography will also be in attendance to take professional headshots for future use by the attendees.
As part of the Mother's Day Makeover, Pangea Cares will be sponsoring the flower bouquets and individual stems that will be given to each mom in attendance. In addition, Pangea Cares has invited 50 Pangea Real Estate residents and members of the council for Vernon Park Gardens to be a part of the Mother's Day Makeover. Vernon Park Gardens is located in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago and made possible with the help of Chicago Eco House, a non-profit that works to restore the inner city through sustainability and green energy. Chicago Eco House has also partnered with Pangea Cares to help provide flowers for the event.
This event will help celebrate moms who have balanced motherhood, life, work, and the various challenges that come up along the way. There will be women featured to share their personal stories of struggle and empowerment to encourage all those in attendance.
In advance of this event, the Daisie Foundation hosted the Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28, in which Pangea Cares helped provide a wonderful floral backdrop. All proceeds from the luncheon benefited the upcoming Mother's Day Makeover event.
For more information, visit https://daisiefoundation.org/.
About Pangea Cares
Pangea Cares is a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties whose mission is to heal Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore communities from the inside out. Through the Pangea Cares initiative, Pangea creates meaningful social impacts by tackling three pillars of community service: health and wellness, education and technology, and community beautification. Pangea Cares has been recognized for its service by the Chicagoland Apartment Association, the Chicago Housing Authority, and Yardi Property Management solutions. For more information, visit Pangea Cares online at www.pangeare.com/pangea-cares.