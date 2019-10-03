New Children's Book 'The Possumbilities Are Endless' Aims To Inspire Kids

Can marsupials inspire children to dream big? Singer, songwriter and author Grant Maloy Smith thinks so.

His new book, "The Possumbilies Are Endless" (Headline Books, Inc.), encourages children to realize they can grow up to be whatever they want to be. Aimed at children between the ages of 3 and 10, the book features colorful possum characters in a variety of occupations, including farmer, doctor, artist, architect, singer and more.

"When I was a boy, I wanted to be all kinds of things-a cowboy, astronaut, Batman," Smith said. "Obviously, you have to be realistic and make money, but that doesn't mean you have to do something you really don't like. I want this book to spark kids' imaginations."

Smith wrote "The Possumbilities Are Endless" as a follow-up to his previous, award-winning book, "Fly Possum Fly." Like his first book, "Possumbilities" is based on a song he wrote and recorded.

Listen to "The Possumbilities Are Endless" here: https://soundcloud.com/grantmaloysmith/possumbilities/s-0bG5g

"Songs can reinforce knowledge, because of how the human brain processes music," Smith said. "Children can learn and retain facts more quickly from a song than just reading them in a book. The ABC's song is probably the best-known example."

"The Possumbilities Are Endless" has received endorsements from several prominent individuals known for following their childhood dreams, including actor Jerry Mathers, who skyrocketed to fame on the classic television sitcom "Leave It To Beaver."

"My acting career started at the tender age of two, and like this delightful story, I was always encouraged by my parents to follow my heart, be a kid and play," Mathers wrote. "Yes, the 'possumbilities' are endless! Dreams truly can come true!"

Actress Kathy Garver, who is best known as "Cissy" on the hit TV series "Family Affair," called Smith's new book "a charming book" with "excellent illustrations and musical rhymes."

Astronomer Dean Regas, co-host of "Star Gazers" on PBS, said "The Possumbilities Are Endless is a book that will inspire children to 'keep looking up!'"

Though he has written and illustrated two children's books, Smith is known for his albums, most recently the 2017 concept album "Dust Bowl - American Stories," which was based on the history of the Dust Bowl of the Great Depression. He also wrote and recorded "Man of Steel," the official theme song of the National Veterans Foundation (NVF.org).

"The Possumbilities Are Endless" is available through Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Possumbilities-Endless-Grant-Maloy-Smith/dp/1946664634/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Grant+Maloy+Smith&qid=1570111037&refinements=p_85%3A2470955011&rps=1&sr=8-1





