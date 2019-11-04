New Book Chronicles The Unlikely Success Story Of Two Suburban Moms And Their Maryland Dispensary

What do you get when you cross two suburban mothers, a federally illegal industry, and a whole lot of skepticism? A thriving medical cannabis dispensary and product line. Or at least that's the case for Dr. Leslie Apgar and Gina Dubbé, the women behind High Heals: How Two Women Found Their Footing in the Medical Cannabis Industry.

Offering a fascinating and inspiring look at Dr. Apgar and Dubbé's journey, High Heals explores their path to opening their wildly successful Maryland-based cannabis dispensary, launching their female-focused cannabis-infused product line, tackling the unexpected and meaningful issues they've uncovered, and walking ahead with their heads - and heels! - held high thanks to the lessons they've learned along the way.

Leading the way as trailblazing women in the cannabis industry was not what best friends Dr. Apgar (a board certified OBGYN), and Dubbé (an engineer-turned-entrepreneur) had in mind when they first met, but they certainly wear the hats well. Pushing past the many raised eyebrows they faced along the way, their aim was to build a business very different from the traditional dispensary experience. Inspired by Dr. Apgar's almost 20-years in traditional medicine, observing the limitations and injustices in healthcare, they envisioned - and brought to life - a bright, clean space staffed by medical professionals available to educate and guide those who are suffering and feeling hopeless about the science and safe consumption methods around cannabis. This revolutionary approach, and so much more, is at the heart of their story in High Heals.

Most importantly, High Heals is a thought-provoking addition to the ongoing cultural conversation surrounding medical marijuana. The book gives voice to two dynamic women who have been instrumental in shifting the narrative of cannabis to that of an available, powerful, and effective cutting-edge medicine.

Gina Dubbé is a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist. Currently, she serves as the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Greenhouse Wellness, an award-winning dispensary in Maryland, and is also Co-Founder of Blissiva, a female-focused cannabis line. Dubbé was also the Co-Founder of TheraPearl, a revolutionary hot and cold compress. Her work with TheraPearl led the company to rank on the Inc. 5000 list and she received accolades, including Forbes Magazine's Women Who Built Outstanding Companies.

Dr. Leslie Apgar is a board-certified OBGYN with 17 years of experience in direct patient care. She is also the Co-Founder and Medical Director of Greenhouse Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary, as well as Co-Founder of Blissiva, a female-focused cannabis line. Dr. Apgar is also the Founder of PuraVida, a Maryland-based cosmetic spa and laser center, which continues to thrive well into its tenth year of operation.

Learn more at HighHeals.biz, Blissiva.com, or GreenHouseWellness.com





Related Books Stories





More Hot Stories For You